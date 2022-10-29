It was a monster dash: Candy falls from the sky via helicopter in Townsend

Hundreds of Halloween costume-clad children from around the region took part Saturday in Edgewater Farms' third annual Helicopter Candy Drop near Townsend.

Edgewater owner Nancy Davis said "we have a line of cars we can't believe."

"The turnout is fantastic; we did not expect this," Davis said. "We're thrilled, and we'll have to plan for a bigger crowd next year."

The Three Forks-based Headwaters Flying Service dropped 2,000 pounds of Halloween candy from a helicopter over the farm before the mass of children swarmed the field.

Edgewater employee Tammy Fowler called it "six hours of honest, great fun."

"It's nice," Fowler said of the event. "It brings families together and opens up a few jobs for people."

Max Barnick, 8, and his father Brock drove from Bozeman for the event.

"We like it out here and the helicopter is a big draw for the kids," Brock said.

In an interview ahead of the mad dash, Max said he did not have any particular strategy other than going after the Kit Kats.