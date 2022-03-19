'It’s just a gift' Lincoln blood donor's generosity flows toward others

Editor’s note: March is Red Cross Month — a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation. It’s also an opportunity for the humanitarian organization to recognize those who make its work possible, including its volunteers who respond to disasters big and small and its blood donors who roll up their sleeves to make sure hospitals have the blood their patients depend on. Featured below is one of those longtime blood donors, Rich Paul of Lincoln.

Rich Paul was at boot camp at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio in the early 1960s when an instructor came in with an announcement.

There was girl at the military hospital who had cancer, and they needed blood donors.

“He said, ‘We’ll give you the rest of the day off if you give blood now.' So I raised my hand right away,” Paul said. “It sounded like a good deal to me.”

Six decades and more than 215 donations later, Paul is still raising his hand as a loyal Red Cross blood donor.

“Hell, I got lots of blood,” he said. “If I could do something to help somebody it’s just a gift as far as I’m concerned.”

Eighty-three years old, Paul lives just west of Lincoln and donates at community drives there as often as he can. Fellow donors and the Red Cross crew know him well.

“It’s like old-home week every 60 days,” he said. “I walk in the door and a good percentage of them say ‘Hi Rich, I haven’t seen you in a couple months.’”

Paul’s daughter, Dawn Charron, said her dad certainly draws a crowd.

“He gets plenty of hugs and kisses on a give-blood day,” she said. “I’ll let him tell you about that.”

Sherry Sidell is the blood program leader in Lincoln and helps organize the community drives. She said Paul is always lending his time to others, whether it’s giving blood, climbing a ladder to help paint a house or with his incredible carpentry skills.

“He’s a very amazing man and good friend of everybody in town,” she said. “He’s just got a very big heart.”

Paul spent almost 33 years as guardsman with the Montana Air National Guard and 28 years as a civil service technician with the Guard. Besides Lincoln, he’s also lived in Great Falls and has had a long list of employers including Caterpillar, the Anaconda Co., Albertsons and Riverside Machine Works. Through it all, he’s made helping others a key part of his life.

“Giving blood is kind of like walking down the street and seeing somebody who’s having a hard time and they need money or whatever and I’ll give it to them,” he said. “I’m also a good tipper.”

“It’s something that has made my heart feel good, and probably bigger, because of what I do. I’ve been that way for 60-some years.”

Blood donation has been part of his family as well. His mother was a blood donor back in the ‘50s before she got sick and needed blood herself. Paul said he dreads the day when he’s no longer able to give.

“Some days I think ‘How much longer can I do this,’ and I’m concerned about it cause I don’t want that to sneak up on me,” he said. “When they tell me I can’t give blood anymore, it’s going to hurt. It’s going to hurt my heart.”

For all he’s given others, Paul says he’s gotten back just as much along the way. That’s why he goes by Rich – and not his given name, Richard.

“The reason he’s been Paul all his life isn’t because he’s got money or it’s his name,” Dawn said. “It’s because of all the people, places and things that he’s had in his life. That’s what makes him Rich.”

For more on being a blood donor, visit montanaredcross.org

MONTANA RED CROSS

With a team of more than 450 volunteers, Montana Red Cross provides comfort and care in communities across the state.

Each year, Montana Red Cross helps more than 700 people following disasters like wildfires, home fires and flooding by meeting their most immediate needs. This included families displaced by wildfires near Lame Deer, Polson and Hays last summer and grassfires in Great Falls and Denton in December.

Through its Pillowcase and Prepare with Pedro programs, Red Cross teaches Montana youngsters how to be ready in case of a disaster and helps them build their own emergency kit.

Last year, the Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces program provided support to more than 1,680 Montana military families. This includes helping service members return home for a funeral or the birth of the child and giving families tools to cope with the stresses of a deployment.

Red Cross also collects more than 40,000 units of lifesaving blood at more than 1,900 blood drives across Montana each year. Those blood products are used to help cancer patients, accident victims, expecting moms and countless others.

To learn more about Montana Red Cross and find out how to get involved as a volunteer, financial supporter or blood donor, visit montanaredcross.org or call 800-272-6668.

