Helena just got one more brew in town with Friday's opening of City Brew’s first building at 2245 N. Montana Ave.

“People love the coffee," said Naydia Coate who owns all the Helena’s City Brew locations with her husband Carson." They’re coming because they love to drink it, but we also want to share happiness, good customer service and good feelings. It’s a blessing to be a good part of people’s day.”

Naydia grew up on the East Coast but has been in Montana with her husband for about 25 years. Carson was born in Forsyth and attended Montana Tech for a degree in engineering. They got into the coffee business when they opened their first City Brew Kiosk on July 1, 2007, near Murdoch’s and Town Pump off Montana Avenue.

They now own three kiosks around Helena and employ around 50 people. Naydia stated that the customers have been asking for a sit-down location since they opened their first kiosk.

“They love the drive thrus. They love the coffee, and I think they just wanted the opportunity to sit down and enjoy their time,” Naydia said.

The hours are 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Helena’s City Brews are family owned, not corporate owned. The Coates got the green light to start them through connections with City Brew founder Becky Reno, who founded the company in 1998.

“The founder of (City Brew) is originally out of buildings,” said Carson. “We’re the only group that owns stores that are not owned by corporate out of Billings.”

Naydia added that her family was “super blessed” that Reno gave them the area of Helena for them to run City Brew’s in.

Cade Coate, 19, has been a barista for about five years now working with his family. He’s the third oldest out of Carson and Naydia’s four children. Cade attended Jefferson High School and played one year of college baseball before realizing he wanted to take over the family business one day. Naydia stated that Cade has basically run the kiosks as a general manager for about a year now.

“I always knew this was my passion,” said Cade. “... When I was in college, it wasn’t for me. I made the goal of wanting to play college baseball, but then I was like I want to go back home and work towards the business. If it’s something I’m going to do for a long time, might as well start and learn it at 18 rather than learn it when I’m 20 something and in debt.”

Keyan Coate, the youngest son, has been a barista at City Brew as well for a year and a half and was working the building opening day.

“I think one of the main focuses we try to keep is that we are a family owned business. It’s family owned and operated, so we’re all in there constantly,” said Cade. “We try to keep that feel because if everyone is happy working, it makes it way more fun, makes better drinks and keeps it so it’s that hometown feel.”