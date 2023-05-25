Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

While dark storm clouds began rolling in over town, a group of singers clad in black quietly assembled inside a church before a still audience. Flanked by stained glass windows in hues of bright blues, greens, reds and yellows, the singers belted out the lyrics “Oh, Peter, go ring them bells, I heard from heaven today.” Whatever storm was brewing outside, there was nothing but sunshine from inside the church.

Last Sunday evening the Helena Chamber Singers, led by conductor Dr. Steven Michelson, held their first concert in three years at Plymouth Congregational Church. The concert, entitled “Songs of America,” featured an eclectic repertoire of music unique to the United States, including African American spirituals, folk songs, patriotic songs, a jazz trio, and Broadway musical selections by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Meredith Wilson and Jerry Herman.

Michelson founded the Helena Chamber Singers in September 1999 with the goal of developing the artistic potential of local singers and presenting concerts as a “means of enjoyment and contemplation for its audiences.” While the choral group has an over 20-year history in Helena, Michelson has devoted over 40 years of his life to the teaching of musicians.

“Music has always had a place in my life,” said Michelson. “It really keeps me young.”

Michelson shared that his induction into music began during his first piano lessons at the age of four. While he continued his lessons all the way through high school, it was during a music class in college taken merely to fulfill his fine arts credit, where Michelson truly developed a love for music.

He went on to graduate from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California with a degree in music. He later obtained his secondary teaching credential, master’s degree in music education, and doctorate of musical arts. Prior to arriving in Montana, Michelson taught choir for several years at both the high school and college levels in California, Michigan, and Kentucky. Upon coming to Montana, he accepted the position of director of choirs at Helena High School, which he held for 21 years until his retirement in 2013. With his formal working career now behind him, Michelson continues living his life’s work by helping other local musicians embrace and hone their talents.

Sunday’s concert had originally been planned for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put everything on hold. Michelson explained that his fear for the safety of his singers compelled him to stop all rehearsals and performances and the choir went on hiatus.

During the pandemic, Michelson shared that he stayed in touch with people. When he began gearing up to start rehearsals again in the fall of 2022, he worked to recruit past Helena Chamber Singers members and even reached out to former Helena High choral students to see if they might be interested in joining. In total, he assembled some 30 singers, both men and women, for their concert on Sunday along with Greg Bolin, the piano accompanist.

In choosing the musical selections for Sunday’s concert, Michelson explained that he looked for music he wanted to rehearse. The result was a wide selection of songs that seemed to convey the American spirit. That spirit is something Michelson believes people need to feel right now.

“People are in need of musical expressions,” said Michelson. “They are desperate for positive things.”

In reflecting on the societal need for music now more than ever, Michelson recited one of his favorite quotes from famed American conductor, Robert Shaw.

“Music is not a luxury — it is a necessity,” quoted Michelson.

The concert consisted of seven sections, each devoted to a different type of music and seemingly a different population segment of America. It opened with a selection of African American Spirituals, which Michelson shared are his favorites. While the songs traditionally evolved out of the context of struggling slaves primarily in the southern United States, their underlying themes are universal and enduring.

“Some spiritual music is important right now with all that is going on in the world,” said Michelson.

“The spiritual songs apply to us today as they did to people back then,” said Michelson. “We all experience traumas and horrible things at times, but this music touches somewhere deeply inside. It’s universally true for people.”

Following the spirituals were two folk songs, including “The Water is Wide,” which was popularized by Pete Seeger in 1958 and “Old Dan Tucker,” which was first popularized in 1843 but is a bluegrass and country music standard today.

The third section was brief and centered on, “Stomp Your Foot,” a song from the opera “The Tender Land” by American composer Aaron Copeland which depicts the values and responsibilities of a 1930s farm family. Next were two Broadway musical selections, including a performance by a women’s ensemble.

Following an intermission, the concert continued with a jazz trio performed by a pianist, bassist, and drummer.

The largest segment of the concert was a spirited selection of songs from well-known Rogers and Hammerstein Broadway shows, including “The Sound of Music,” “Oklahoma!,” “The King and I,” and “South Pacific.” During one song from “South Pacific,” the male singers even donned sailor hats to better look the part.

The concert concluded with the patriotic song, “America, My Home,” and a surprise addition to the program of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” from “The Wizard of Oz.”

As the singers harmonized their last note, the audience erupted into a standing ovation. The concert that should have been held three years prior finally made its debut with an impact that was far reaching.

“I hope people leave with the idea that it is possible to get along with their neighbors and people who believe something different than them,” said Michelson.

On Tuesday, May 23 the Helena Chamber Singers held a second performance of their “Songs of America” concert at the Consistory Shrine Temple off Jackson Street in Downtown Helena. While the musical selection was the same, Tuesday’s concert afforded attendees a rare opportunity to view the remains of a theatre once nationally acclaimed. The building, built in 1880 by John Ming and once known as the Ming Opera House, featured red leather seats, lavish hand-painted backdrops, and a large pipe organ, and once hosted such stars as Mark Twain, Otis Skinner, Eddie Foy and Marie Dressler on its stage.

“I want to expose people in Helena to a wonderful performing place,” said Michelson prior to their concert at the Consistory Shrine. “It is one of the truly historical buildings in town.”

After three years in the wings, the Helena Chamber Singers under the direction of Michelson are back doing what they do best—performing music that uplifts and touches the hearts of its audiences.

“The choir is like a blank canvas and I’m the painter trying to express something I feel,” said Michelson. “My goal is to convey that feeling to the choir and the result is a beautiful painting we can present to the audience.”