'It makes us feel appreciated': Community donates hundreds of meals to Helena vaccination crew

Donors can elect to deliver either 20 or 40 meals.

Gallagher said Taco Del Sol has been a popular choice among donors.

The Painted Pot is one business that stepped up to provide 40 meals from Bad Betty's Barbecue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"People there were pretty excited when I showed up with all that barbecue," Painted Pot owner Brianne Harrington said. "We're just trying to help a fellow business and support those volunteers. They're the ones who who will get us back to normal."

Donna Greenwood is one of those volunteers. Now retired after a 38-year career teaching public health nursing classes at Carroll College, Greenwood volunteered to help administer doses once she was vaccinated. She said she is thankful to the community.

"It means the community supports public health," she said. "Now we need to think about how we will support those businesses when things open up."

Helena resident Julie Peck also donated food from Bullman's Pizza.

"A friend and I wanted to show our appreciation for the many wonderful volunteers," Peck said. "We are deeply grateful for their gift of time to help get everyone vaccinated."