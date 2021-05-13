Irresponsible public land use prompts increased patrols in North Hills near Helena

Of greater concern to the volunteer fire departments in the area are the abandoned fires. West Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jerry Shepherd said his crews have had to respond to at least six abandoned fires, "maybe more," in the area already this year. At least two of those unattended fires escaped and resulted in small grass fires that had to be snuffed out by firefighters.

"If you're going to build a campfire, have the ability to put it out. Completely out," Shepherd said.

The area offers no access to water, meaning those intending to build a fire need to pack in a substantial amount of water in order to put that fire out.

Dutton cited a "substantial increase in pallet parties" as the likely culprit. Local teenagers have been burning wood pallets late into the night and not properly extinguishing them.

Dutton and Shepherd also referenced an injury accident that occurred on the evening of April 30, when a teenage girl under the influence of alcohol crashed a pickup truck into a tree on the BLM land.

The criminal activity has prompted the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office to increase patrols in the area, but Dutton said he needs the public's help.