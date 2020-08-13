Irrepressible Anne Shirley – and please don’t forget the “E”

And so, begins the saga of “Anne of Green Gables,” LM Montgomery’s 1908 much-loved novel. Montgomery, raised on Prince Edward Island in the Maritime provinces, nearly died in the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, but recovered to write 21 novels which have sold more than 50 million copies.

Montgomery’s diary tells of her dreams of becoming a writer. And when her first poem was rejected, she still held out hope.

"Tears of disappointment would come in spite of myself, as I crept away to hide the poor crumpled manuscript in the depths of my trunk,” she wrote. “But deep down, deep down under all the discouragement and rebuff, I knew I would 'arrive' someday.”

It’s easy to see the spirit of Anne Shirley in the life – and voice - of Lucy Maud Montgomery.

Many film and TV adaptations of the Anne saga exist, and many are lovely. But my favorite is the Canadian public broadcast production, that was released as a two-part mini-series in 1985. Its total length is 199 minutes, with the word “intermission” appearing after 90 minutes. It costs $8, but it’s a treasure.

The script includes many lines of dialogue lifted straight from the novel, so there’s a faithful spirit.