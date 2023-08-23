A few tables were scattered behind the Iron Front Hotel on Wednesday morning, sitting next to a handwritten sign pointing at them that said “Free.”

A charcoal grill, cradling a tinier grill, was chained to a post near the building. And on the other side of the sidewalk a large trash bin hugged the street.

And among all that was a hearty row of golden sunflowers, standing tall along a fence just east of the building.

Residents continued to move out of the Iron Front Hotel that morning, some getting help with transitional housing while at least one other resident said he was still looking.

Josh Stumberg, maintenance coordinator with Bigfoot Management, which manages the building owned by Gotlieb's Five LLC, was there to let people in and help them retrieve items.

“It’s terrible,” he said. “It’s been a really intense week.”

Stumberg said there were efforts underway to find housing for the nearly 30 residents displaced by the Aug. 14 electrical fire. There were time slots set up throughout the week when people could arrive. Residents had been moved to shelters or found lodging elsewhere.

He said they are still discussing remediation efforts and could not say when residents could move back in.

‘It could take six months, it could take a year,” he said, adding it will likely be a “real long process.”

“It’s real unfortunate and just sucks for everybody,” he said.

On Wednesday, a group that helps people transition from jail to society was among the first to get into the Front, where four clients were staying. They asked their names not be used, fearing public outcry.

Other Front residents were expected to show up during the day.

One of them was a man who asked to be called “Junior.”

“I’m doing good,” he said as he grabbed a clean kitchen garbage can sitting next to the trash bin to carry his belongings. “It’s a setback, that’s all it is.

The 40-year-old Junior said some of his clothes got water-damaged in the fire.

“It’s been pretty hectic,” he said.

He offered a challenge to his fellow residents:

“They are adults,” he said. “They need to get their heads out of their behinds and get moving.”

Junior, a former Great Falls resident, had lived at the Iron Front Hotel for two years.

“It was a quiet, tiny place,” he said of the old building at 415 N. Last Chance Gulch. “I liked it very much.”

The Helena Area Community Foundation established an emergency relief fund (https://bit.ly/3qzkciw) for those affected by the fire.

The Tri-County Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD) unit dispatched case workers last week to help those displaced by the fire register for housing assistance programs.

The COAD, United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, the Helena Area Community Foundation, Red Cross, and Salvation Army as well as other groups, are all working to support these residents, the community foundation said on social media.

Emily Frazier, executive director of the foundation, said Wednesday that $16,775 had been raised so far to help the residents. She expected the site to remain up for a month from the day of the fire.

Funds collected will be distributed to the residents and/or the organizations providing support to them in this time, the website reads. People who do not want to donate online can send a check to the Helena Area Community Foundation at 901 N Benton Ave, Helena MT 59601. Note "Iron Front" support with any mailed checks.

Three businesses impacted by the fire included the General Mercantile coffee shop, which reopened Monday. Others include J-Macs pottery and the Windsor at Iron Front event venue. JMacs pottery sustained heavy damage and may open elsewhere in the building, it was reported recently.