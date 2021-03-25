Irish animated illuminations: Of faeries, selkies and wolves

I think I learned that if Saoirse slips on her cloak and then sings the song of the sea, she will complete her destiny and “untangle” her worlds. The tune seems to hide inside a seashell.

Irish folklore comes alive, as if floating off the pages of a Yeats’ poem.

The tale haunts us, but we are drawn as much to the animation. The designs reminded me of Ukrainian Easter Eggs or Chantilly lace tablecloths. At times, hallucinogenic colors swirl and flow, a magic carpet carrying the creatures away.

An Irish Post article says a Cartoon Saloon team of around 80 produce one second of film per day per animator. That labor of love produces exquisite art, frame by painstaking frame.

The other two films in the trilogy are just as magical.

The studio’s first film, in 2009, “The Secret of Kells” focused on Brendan, a boy in 9th century Ireland who is mentored by a monk. Brother Aidan is illuminator of the unfinished Book of Kells, filled with Latin calligraphic “illuminated” transcriptions of the Gospels, with mythical creatures swimming across the gilded pages.

Along the way we meet the mystical Aisling, who slides between two worlds, wolf and girl.