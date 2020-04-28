Irene Roberts of Helena, who lived through the Spanish Flu, celebrates 103rd birthday

For Roberts, who said she never expected to live to 100, age is just a number.

"My great-grandma lived to 101 years," Roberts said. "Living to this age isn't something you think about; it just happens. I don't fear death at all."

Looking back, Roberts has lived through some incredible times.

Not only was she around for the Spanish Flu and World War I, she also lived through the Great Depression, World War II and right on through into the age of the technology, witnessing the invention of TV, computers and the internet.

"Kids today have greater opportunities," Roberts said. "In my day, it seemed like everyone was poor and we all had to share with each other. Some of my friends were hungry, which is why I'm so proud to have been a part of food share, so kids have food."

Volunteering was always a passion for Roberts, who gave birth to eight children after starting out as a school teacher in Ismay, Montana.

"Once you were married, you had to give up the teaching job," Roberts' daughter Colleen Casey said. "So she didn't have a career. She had eight children in a period of 22 years. So one in the beginning of the baby boom and one at the end."