IR reporter recounts his sleepover at the county jail in Helena

It is one thing to put on the orange clothes, but when the lights cut out and that cell door locked behind me, it felt all too real.

I laid in the bunk and stared out the narrow window at empty courthouse offices. I chuckled to myself at the thought of a story Dutton told us earlier. He said the county had to frost the windows in the old cells upstairs because "jailhouse mamas" too frequently flashed the men in their cells.

In my tiny downtown apartment not far from the jail, I'm often kept up at night by a neighbor who plays entirely too much Call of Duty at a volume normally reserved for IMAX movies.

In my cell, I was kept up by the eerie silence. As Piskolich quickly pointed out, you lose any sense of time on the inside.

A detention officer came around about every 30 minutes and shined a flashlight into each of our cells to check on us. It was my only way of judging the time.

Mercifully, the morning came, bringing a grinning Dutton, gourmet coffee in hand, along with it.

"We should've waited till the morning to take the mugshots," Dutton joked.

While the combination toilet/sink/water fountains in each of the cells had a button for hot water, no hot water was ever produced.