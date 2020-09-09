IR reporter recounts his sleepover at the county jail in Helena

The six of us stood in front of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center's visitor entrance Saturday evening, nervously chatting.
"No, I've never been to jail."
"I've never even been in handcuffs."
"I just watched 'Great Escape,' so I'm ready."
Prior to bringing the facility's $8.3 million expansion online in the coming days, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton invited members of the community to spend the night, orange pajamas included.
Dutton said that surprisingly, only eight people RSVP'd for the immersive experience. Go figure.
After some COVID-19 screenings, the six of us were given a tour of the new facility, which was drawn out to give the officers in booking time to deal with two arrestees just hauled in.
We meandered through the maze of freshly painted hallways and heavily secured doors, taking in the litany of improvements with overnight bags and reading material in tow.
"The difference between the two is unimaginable," Capt. Alan Hughes, the man who runs the detention center, said, referring to the stark contrast between the original jail and the overhauled floor below.
Hughes highlighted many of the new amenities and upgrades that benefit not only the inmates but also the detention officers.
Little things such as brighter lights and expanded working environments make life for those who run the jail easier and safer.
The detention center's original booking area, the entry point for any soon-to-be-inmate, had only a 4-foot-long desk. Detention Officer Luke Telling told me that before the expansion, officers in booking were working practically on top of each other, with one officer trying to fingerprint an arrestee while another officer takes mugshots and another administers a questionnaire.
"It could get crowded in there," Telling said.
The new booking area is spacious, maybe 500 square feet, with new holding cells, a pre-booking room and a decontamination bay, which is essentially a shower used to bathe particularly pungent arrestees before bringing them into the building. They are all welcome additions, according to officers I spoke with.
Eventually our group, which consisted of myself, Nanette Gilbertson with the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, Montana Law Enforcement Academy instructor Rebecca Guyer-Strait, Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace candidate Mark Piskolich, Helena resident Rick Hays, and a man who organizes AA meetings for inmates, who wished to remain anonymous, were led to the booking area. It was time.
Dutton, clad in his signature straw cowboy hat and a huge smile, broke out the handcuffs.
"Who wants to go first," he asked with a snicker.
One by one, we were cuffed, pat searched, photographed and measured for our new brightly colored duds.
Telling asked me what seemed like an hour's worth of questions pertaining to my mental and physical health, my proclivity for violence, my substance use, my tattoos and my shoe size, among other personal details.
One of the previously mentioned arrestees, now half naked in a holding cell, leered at the group through the cell window he was licking.
I thought about him a lot that night. He is the type of person who falls through the holes in community safety nets across the country, the type of person with mental health issues exacerbated by substance abuse who just does not fit.
The justice system is ill-equipped to deal with such people. Hospitals do not want them because they have no money. And community resources are stretched thin as it is.
No amount of new paint and bright lights can bring someone like him peace.
In our orange slip-on sandals, we shuffled onto the elevator. Detention Sgt. Iven "Butch" Cranmer radioed the facility's control room to have us sent up a floor or two.
We grabbed our bed sheets and mattress pads with built-in "pillows" and lumbered to our pods. The new detention center floor boasts four separate pods, two of which are broken up into four two-person cells.
The remaining two pods on the new floor do not have individual cells. One of the two is known as the direct supervision pod. It is nicer than the standard pods. It's spacious. The televisions are bigger. There will eventually be vending machines installed. There are privacy partitions around the toilets. The showers have curtains.
Dutton said inmates who behave well will be promoted to that pod.
"When you behave that way in here, it can transfer to the outside," he said. "Hopefully, we can teach these people that it pays to follow the rules."
Some of the big additions such as that direct supervision pod in addition to programming rooms for things like Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, neither of which existed before the renovation, are intended to better prepare inmates for reintegrating into the communities they came from.
The hope is that if the detention center can do more for the incarcerated men and women while they are there, it will help.
The participating women stuck to their own pod. The men stayed up late in the pod's common area shooting the breeze and playing poker, wagering packets of the worst instant coffee I've ever tasted.
I read for about an hour in my top bunk.
Lockdown is typically at 11 p.m., but the officer watching over us that night didn't turn out the lights until about midnight.
It is one thing to put on the orange clothes, but when the lights cut out and that cell door locked behind me, it felt all too real.
I laid in the bunk and stared out the narrow window at empty courthouse offices. I chuckled to myself at the thought of a story Dutton told us earlier. He said the county had to frost the windows in the old cells upstairs because "jailhouse mamas" too frequently flashed the men in their cells.
In my tiny downtown apartment not far from the jail, I'm often kept up at night by a neighbor who plays entirely too much Call of Duty at a volume normally reserved for IMAX movies.
In my cell, I was kept up by the eerie silence. As Piskolich quickly pointed out, you lose any sense of time on the inside.
A detention officer came around about every 30 minutes and shined a flashlight into each of our cells to check on us. It was my only way of judging the time.
Mercifully, the morning came, bringing a grinning Dutton, gourmet coffee in hand, along with it.
"We should've waited till the morning to take the mugshots," Dutton joked.
While the combination toilet/sink/water fountains in each of the cells had a button for hot water, no hot water was ever produced.
We discovered the pod's shower put out at least lukewarm water, and so we lined up with our little plastic mugs and packets of instant coffee. Those who still had some instant coffee, that is.
Cranmer rolled in a cart holding our breakfast. Steak strips, potatoes, apricot halves, two slices of wheat bread and the blandest oatmeal ever concocted. That may sound like a spread, but I can assure you it was not.
Hughes, who also spent the night as a pretend criminal, referred to the meal as simply "calories," an apt description.
The plastic trays the "food" was served in were gathered up. The participants continued to chat about their shared experience there. I screamed internally.
"Would you like us to put away the bedding," I asked, pressing the issue.
It was a promotional stunt by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office. We never saw the actual inmates. The officers were friendly to us. We were probably served one of the better meals on the menu. Truthfully, it was nothing like actual jail, but I cannot describe how relieved I was to put my own clothes back on and walk out of that sally port into the chilly morning.
