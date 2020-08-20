Investigation documents released in 2011 killing of Helena-area man Mike Crites

Ford told investigators he met with Crites outside his home on June 25, 2011 to work out their differences. The next morning, Crites told a friend that Ford was yelling and screaming at him the night before, and that he asked Ford to come back around 10:30 a.m. on June 26, 2011 to discuss the issue.

Video footage showed Ford’s vehicle traveling toward the disputed section of road at 10:37 a.m. and then speeding the other direction at 3:34 p.m. on June 26, 2011. Ford told investigators he never saw Crites that day.

Ford initially told investigators he was spraying weeds on his property that day, but records show he did not rent a pull-behind weed sprayer from Lewis and Clark County Weed District until the next day, court documents say. Ford later changed his story to say he was not spraying weeds but looking for booby traps with a metal detector that day, according to prosecutors.

On June 27, 2011, a friend went to check on Crites and found the gate to his property and the door to his home open, but Crites was nowhere to be found.

Ford was taken into custody just before 10 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesday in Oak Harbor. Dutton said his office will ask to have Ford extradited to Lewis and Clark County to stand trial.