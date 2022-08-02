Investigation continues into man's drowning at Log Gulch at Holter Lake

Authorities said Tuesday they are continuing their investigation into the drowning death of a man who was under the dock at Log Gulch Recreation Site at Holter Lake near Wolf Creek.

Officials received a call at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Someone had started CPR on the man, but it was unsuccessful, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said.

He said the likely cause of death is drowning, and the manner is accidental.

“We do not believe there is any foul play involved,” Dutton said.

Dutton said positive identification has not been confirmed, but the man is believed to be from California. His age is unknown.