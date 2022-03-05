 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Invest in Helena to have first meeting March 10

investinhelena.png

Invest in Helena was created to advance community education and provide networking opportunities to help those who want to invest in the community.  

 Invest in Helena

Invest in Helena will host its first panel discussion and social hour 4-6 p.m. March 10 at the Helena Regional Airport.

The event is touted as an opportunity for "forward-thinkers who want to keep Helena Montana." This group was created to facilitate community education and provide networking opportunities to spark interest in people who want to invest in the Helena community.

The group wants to bring people together to embrace Helena's potential, noting "we as locals can find creative solutions to fill gaps in our community and become another strong generation of Helena investors and developers. Investing can mean contributing anything from time, energy, money, or expertise..."

This event will be a roundtable panel discussion that will feature industry leaders talking about investing and developing as well as opportunities available in Helena. There will be a social hour afterward to blend with the panelists and others.

Invest in Helena is a collaborative effort between CWG Architecture + Interiors, Montana Business Assistance Connection, Helena Leaders Network, Helena WINS, Helena Area Chamber of Commerce and Joe Mitchell - State Farm agent.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at investinhelena.com.

