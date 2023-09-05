The Montana Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that rush skeletonweed has been found at two sites outside of Helena, adding the invasive weed can cut crop yields by as much as 70% and prevention in central and eastern Montana is critical.

Rush skeletonweed, also known as chondrilla juncea, is a Montana priority 1B noxious weed. It has limited presence in Montana and if found requires eradication or containment and education, agriculture officials said. This is now the only known population of rush skeletonweed east of the Continental Divide in the state.

It is branched with few or no leaves, giving it a “skeleton-like” appearance.

The rosettes look identical to dandelions and once bolted, the stems have stiff downward pointing hairs at the base. Flowers are yellow, smaller than a dime, appear in late summer, and when seeded have tufted white hairs that disperse in the wind. All plant parts exude a milky latex when broken, state officials said.

Rush skeletonweed can invade rangeland, farmland, roadsides and even neighborhood yards. It can easily be confused with tumble mustard (sisymbrium altissimum), which has small four-petaled pale yellow flowers, and the native rush skeletonplant (lygodesmia juncea), which has no hairs at the stem base, does not contain milky sap, and has pinkish flowers.

Rush skeletonweed is difficult to control and harmful to agriculture and wildland habitat. While Montana now has about 3,300 acres, it is critical to keep it from spreading and to eradicate new infestations when found, agriculture officials said.

There are 6.2 million acres of rush skeletonweed in the western United States, including 4 million acres in Idaho.

To disclose a suspected rush skeletonweed plant, submit a report on EDDMapS and contact your local county weed coordinator or the Montana Department of Agriculture Noxious Weed EDRR Program at MTEDRR@mt.gov.

For more resources and contact information, visit the Early Detection, Rapid Response webpage at agr.mt.gov/Noxious-Weeds.