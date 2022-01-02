Introducing the new Montana section of the IR

From the rolling prairies of eastern Montana to the rugged peaks of Glacier National Park, our state is as vast as the sky is big.

Every river, every forest, every farm and every reservation has countless stories to tell. And the new Montana section of the Independent Record will convey the stories that make our great state and its inhabitants unique.

This new section replaces the Real Estate section and will be published on Sunday each week.

While today’s inaugural section highlights the experience of a photojournalist who watched her hometown of Denton burn to the ground, our vision is broad. Expect to see serious and sometimes quirky features about tragedy and triumph, conflict and resolution, and love and loss.

You can’t put Montana in a box, and we will not attempt to do so with this eclectic mix of stories about life in the Big Sky State.

If you have any questions, comments, concerns or story ideas, feel free to contact me at editor@helenair.com or 406-447-4074.

As always, thank you for reading!

Jesse Chaney

Editor

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0