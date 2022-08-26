Interstate returns to two lanes each way through Wolf Creek

Interstate 15 has returned to two lanes in each direction through Wolf Creek as work wraps up on the I-15 Wolf Creek Interchange bridges, transportation officials said Friday.

Completion of this part of the $1.8 million project brings several improvements to the Interstate 15 bridges in Wolf Creek that include:

• Resurfaced the north- and southbound Wolf Creek Interchange Bridges.

• Resurfaced the bridge approaches providing a smoother driving surface.

• Upgraded guardrail on the bridge.

• Added upgraded concrete barrier rail.

Though substantial construction work on the bridges is complete, crews may return for minor finishing work at a later date. Work replacing the bridge deck on the Walsh Street Bridge over Little Prickly Pear Creek continues and is expected to be completed by fall, Montana Department of Transportation officials said.

Once the project is completed, all three of these bridges in Wolf Creek will have improved and smoother driving surfaces. Additionally, it will significantly increase the service life of these bridges and improve safety for motorists, transit officials said.

More information about the planned improvements and construction activities can be found at: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/wolfcreekbridges/.

To sign up for construction email updates, text WCBRIDGES to 22828. To sign up for text message updates, text WCBRIDGES to (866) 434-0866 (toll-free). Questions and comments can be sent to Brandon@rbci.net or by phone at (406) 465-3350.

