Internationally acclaimed Tim Fain to perform with Helena Symphony

Mendelssohn’s concerto has been described as one of the most perfect works for violin, replete with sparkling melodies and blazing bravura.

Saturday’s concert and Symphony Season 66 culminate with French composer Georges Bizet’s First Symphony.

The audience can Stream Saturday’s concert as part of the HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana, available on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website (www.helenasymphony.org/), and the Symphony’s Facebook page.

“It’s one of my favorite concerti to perform,” said Fain of why he chose this work, speaking in an IR phone interview from his Bitterroot Valley home.

“It has a very joyous last part. The final movement is very joyous and that really spoke to me during this time when there is still so much uncertainty... I felt we all deserved to have that kind of joy in our lives through this piece and through music.”

What to listen for?

“I’d say for this one there’s a real sort of interplay and dance between the orchestra and the violin, which I think is really exciting, particularly in the final movement -- places where you really get a sense of a conversation between the violin and the orchestra. It builds and builds right up to the very last moment.”