International 'Music Together' program comes to Helena

Joslyn Dollar found her way to music during college.

She studied math and engineering at Vanderbilt in Tennessee in the early 2000s. But music – songwriting especially – became important to her. After graduating, she worked in finance, played in a band and traveled the world a bit before discovering music therapy degree programs.

In 2020, she went back to the University of Tennessee Chattanooga to get her degree in music therapy, which she said combines her two interests: music and helping others. She finished that degree earlier this year.

Now, Dollar’s living in Helena, where her sister, parents and two nephews live. And, she brought her love of music with her to start a “Music Together” program.

“Music builds our families and communities,” Dollar said.

And that’s exactly what Dollar aims to do with Music Together, an international program that’s been around since 1987. According to its website, the program allows “little ones to develop their innate musicality.” Dollar said there have been a few other times people tried starting the program in Helena, but the community doesn’t have one now.

The learning happens through classes where students and parents join to make music, move and bond, according to Dollar.

“Parents’ role in the class is more important or just as important as the kids’,” Dollar said. That’s because children learn better in a family setting at these young ages, according to Dollar.

The Music Together program advertises three different family classes on its website: Mixed-age classes open to parents and their kids aged 5 and under, babies classes specially designed for families with kids under 9 months, and a “Rhythm Kids” class that features “Active, high energy music, movement, and drumming classes for children ages 4-8.” The website also advertises a “Generations” class that brings together seniors and children, and a guitar class for parents.

Starting in September, Dollar will be offering the mixed-age classes out of Cohesion Dance Center. The mixed-age class, according to Dollar, takes away the “comparison factor” that she said often comes from parents when children are developing.

“Ultimately, kids do develop at different times,” Dollar said. She added that having students aged zero to 5 mixed together also allows older students in the class to be leaders.

Those classes, she said, are open for 10-12 students, along with their caregivers. Classes are offered on Friday mornings – one section at 9:15 a.m., and another at 10:15 a.m.

It’s $175 per student for 10 weeks. Dollar said that tuition also includes the Music Together songbook, a newsletter and access to songs through the Music Together website and app.

For now, Dollar is the only one teaching Music Together classes in Helena, and the mixed-age option is the only option available. She’s been going through a training course and has a mentor she meets with on Zoom to support her efforts starting Music Together Helena on her own.

But in the future, she hopes to expand the business, hiring more teachers and offering more of Music Together's class options in Helena. She also hopes to offer more class times, with a goal of making the program more open to working parents.

In the end, she said the program offers many valuable lessons to participants – from the learning aspect for children, to the community aspect, with an opportunity for parents and children to bond with each other and with other families.

“I’m hoping people take away the joy of music,” Dollar said.

Dollar said there are still plenty of spots available for the fall session, and parents can sign their children up for the class by emailing or calling her at mthelenavalley@gmail.com or 406-272-5306. Classes for the fall session start on Sept. 9. She added there will also be winter and spring sessions of Music Together classes in Helena, which start in January and April, respectively.