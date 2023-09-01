Intermountain announced Thursday that it would temporarily close its residential program beginning Sept. 22, due to a staffing shortage, saying there would not be enough workers to cover shifts at its cottages and impacting 16 children and 55 employees.

Intermountain’s Residential Leadership Team informed the organization’s Strategic Leadership Team about the situation on Wednesday, which includes Interim CEO Gary Larcenaire, Intermountain officials said in an email, adding they will “rebuild and plan to reopen.”

“At this time, our primary concern is for the 16 children who will be discharged from our program,” Intermountain officials said in an email. “Their wellbeing is our priority.”

“Our second priority is our staff,” officials said. “Currently, there are 55 staff members employed at Intermountain’s residential campus.”

Intermountain, founded in 1909, provides outpatient services to children, adults and families with behavioral and mental health needs in Billings, Bozeman and Helena. Intermountain’s website states it is a “nationally recognized nonprofit provided Hope & Healing to children, youth and families in need of improved mental and behavioral health.”

Intermountain officials said in the email said they are working on a plan to provide transition opportunities to those staff members in other Intermountain programs while it rebuilds.

“We will be using this time to restore this program to align with the vision of its founders and thought leaders,” Intermountain said in a news release. “To do this, we must partner with the next generation of professionals to create a design that meets the needs of children, while respecting the work life boundaries and flexibility today’s workforce rightfully demands.”

They said the work demanding shifts at peak skill requires training, support, feedback, encouragement, flexibility, and competitive wages.

Intermountain said in its news release their board is committed to finding a “better balance and more sustainable approach.”

“We recognize that we are not unique in our challenge to recruit and retain staff; this is happening across all industries,” officials said.

Intermountain has had to adapt many times in its 114-year history, officials said, adding they want to rebuild its flagship program to meet today’s needs.

“Intermountain continues to be dedicated to its mission of ‘Healing through healthy relationships,’” they said.

On Aug. 14, Intermountain employees submitted a letter to their board of directors expressing a vote of no confidence in the board and its interim chief executive officer, saying that recent incidents at the facility have created a toxic atmosphere.

The letter, in which the signatures were removed, states Intermountain has lost 75 employees since Feb. 1, and 50 of those have been since June.

They said 55 of the vacancies were voluntary, but 45 of those worked directly with clients, were clinical leadership positions and revenue-producing jobs.

Intermountain Communications Director Erin Benedict said in response to that that letter that Intermountain, like many other organizations, is dealing with staffing shortages.

“The nature of our work can be especially stressful,” she said. “Our current leadership is dedicated to improving the work environment to retain current employees and recruit new employees.”

She said pay increases have been given to all direct care staff at our residential program, as well as across other departments.

“During this time of transition and change, feedback is welcomed and encouraged. Leadership sees constructive staff input as crucial to problem-solving as we address employees concerns,” Benedict said in an Independent Record story published Aug. 18.

This story will be updated.