Nearly 80 people stood at various corners of a Helena intersection Monday evening clutching signs and urging passing motorists to give a toot or two in support of Intermountain and its staff.

It didn’t take long for the convergence of Sixth and Montana avenues to turn into a cacophony of car horns and cheers.

Intermountain recently announced it was closing its residential program, impacting 16 children ranging from 4-14 who live in two cottages and 55 staff members. They said the closure was due to staffing shortages, said they would help with the children’s relocation and on Monday the board of directors said it was committed to reopening the program.

Intermountain, founded in 1909, provides outpatient services to children, adults and families with mental health needs in Billings, Bozeman and Helena. Its residential program serves as a national referral base for children with behavioral and mental health needs. Intermountain’s website states it is a “nationally recognized nonprofit providing Hope & Healing to children, youth and families in need of improved mental and behavioral health.”

That decision to close the residential program sparked Monday’s rally, although organizers balked at labeling it as such, instead saying they wanted to see community support and solidarity in favor of Intermountain staff.

On Aug. 14, 55 employees sent the board a letter stating it had no confidence in them or their interim chief executive officer Gary Larcenaire.

Many of those who signed that letter were employees who wore paper nametag badges at Monday’s event stating “I signed.”

Amber Ewing, Intermountain employee and event organizer, wore one of those badges.

She said she had a lot of people thanking her for organizing the event and “fighting for the organization and its mission.”

“I just hope it brings awareness to all the kids we have served and all the kids we could continue to serve if we just get the support that we think is needed to help Intermountain thrive in its mission and to continue helping children by healing through healthy relationships,” Ewing, a health services assistant, said.

Intermountain officials have said the nonprofit is going through a time of transformation and transition.

They said Larcenaire’s focus since he was hired on an interim basis in February has been to increase access and quality care for children, families, and adults in the community.

“Until recently, there was a one-year waitlist for our services. Now, we are accepting new clients for a variety of our outpatient services,” Intermountain officials said.

The Intermountain employees said in their Aug. 14 letter that they are seeing damage to their reputation, loss of business partnerships and loss of integrity to the effective clinical model under Larcenaire’s leadership. They described the workplace culture as "toxic."

Among those at the event on the front lawn of the state Capitol was Erin Benedict, chief communications officer for Intermountain. She said she was there to support employees. She said no termination or furlough letters have been sent out and that Intermountain hoped to find place for all the employees impacted by the closure of the residential facility.

“I think it’s wonderful that so many people turned out in support of Intermountain,” she said. “It has shown the great work this organization has done for the community and will continue to do.”

She said she hoped staff would help with the reopening of the residential program and stick around to see what the future holds for Intermountain.

Benedict has said there was no vote to close the program. She said the Residential Leadership Team said there was no other option but to close the program due to staffing shortages.

Mike Kalous, 68, said he stayed at Intermountain as a child with his brother from 1965-1966.

He said the unconditional love he received there changed his life. He later returned to Intermountain, but in another role.

“I worked there as a counselor and worked with kids just like me,” he said. “Intermountain has saved the lives of so many children and it’s a shame a model that has helped children for this long has been thrown on the trash heap of progress.”

This story will be updated. Story updated to clarify what the closure was based on.