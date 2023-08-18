Fifty-five Intermountain employees have submitted a letter to their board of directors expressing a vote of no confidence in the board and its interim chief executive officer, saying that recent incidents at the facility have created a toxic atmosphere.

The letter, submitted Monday, asked for a response within 48 hours. That response was not provided as of Wednesday, an Intermountain employee said.

Intermountain, founded in 1909, provides outpatient services to children, adults and families with mental health needs in Billings, Bozeman and Helena. Its residential program serves as a national referral base for children with behavioral and mental health needs. Intermountain's website states it is a "nationally recognized nonprofit provided Hope & Healing to children, youth and families in need of improved mental and behavioral health."

“We write to you to express concerns that impact our ability to serve our mission and take care of the children, families, and adults we serve,” a copy of the letter provided to the Helena Independent Record states.

“But today, our teams are gravely concerned and disheartened, despite our loyalty to Intermountain,” the letter states.

They said they are informing the board of what is occurring, saying that what is now unfolding is one-sided and/or uninformed. They say Gary Larcenaire, the interim CEO, and the board are not following company policies. Larcenaire, according to his biography on the Intermountain website, created Project ItyÂ, a "B2B" business that provides a health care product or service to another business.

“We have a vote of no confidence in the CEO and board leadership,” the letter states.

Erin Benedict, chief communications officer for Intermountain, said Intermountain is going through a time of transformation and transition.

“Change can be difficult, but as an organization that has changed and adapted several times over the course of its 115-year history, we pride ourselves on being adaptable and resilient,” she said in an email.

“Since Interim CEO Gary Larcenaire joined us in February, the primary focus of leadership has been to increase access and quality care for children, families, and adults in our community. Until recently, there was a one-year waitlist for our services. Now, we are accepting new clients for a variety of our outpatient services.”

Benedict said this was accomplished by putting systems in place to track data and find efficiencies in our internal systems. To help with this transition to tracking data and establishing expectations, an incentive plan has been instituted, recognizing employees for their efforts.

Jim FitzGerald, a previous Intermountain CEO who had been with the nonprofit in one capacity or another for 44 years, said Thursday afternoon he was aware of the letter but had not seen it.

“I’m seriously concerned,” FitzGerald said in a telephone interview. “’It’s heartbreaking to watch what is going on.”

“The staff are very upset over being ignored and maligned,” he said. “They have a good reason to be upset. They have poured their heart and soul into it.”

FitzGerald, who served as CEO for 21 years, said the current board has had a “total abdication of a very transparent and democratic governance model” it had used for 40 years.

FitzGerald said he and his wife removed Intermountain from their estate fund and “I have informed staff of that.”

He said when he retired 15 months ago, the chief financial officer projected a $1 million surplus.

"When I left the ... organization and programs were strong, the partnerships were strong, we had 220 staff and very strong brand," FitzGerald said.

He said there is an absence of critical thinking and due diligence on the board.

"But more than anything, there is an abandonment of the governance policy model and a tremendous lack of board leadership," FitzGerald said.

"I’ve tried to mind my own business, to be honest with you, but I have a lot of blood, sweat and tears in organization," he said. "It’s heartbreaking to watch."

There has been some turnaround at the agency as FitzGerald was replaced by Matt TeNyenhuis, who was dismissed by the Intermountain board several months later.

The letter, in which the signatures were removed, states Intermountain has lost 75 employees since Feb. 1, and 50 of those have been since June.

They said 55 of the vacancies were voluntary, but 45 of those worked directly with clients, were clinical leadership positions and revenue-producing jobs.

The Intermountain employees say they are seeing damage to their reputation, loss of business partnerships and loss of integrity to the effective clinical model under Larcenaire’s leadership.

“The current workplace culture is toxic in nature,” the letter states.

“Gary asks for feedback, however when it is provided, he becomes reactive and blaming,” the letter states. “There is significant concern, from staff, that retribution occurs when honest feedback is given.”

They said he shares information with the board and staff if it is to his benefit; otherwise he, and others at his directions, withhold information.

Benedict said Intermountain, like many other organizations, is dealing with staffing shortages.

“The nature of our work can be especially stressful,” she said. “Our current leadership is dedicated to improving the work environment to retain current employees and recruit new employees.”

She said pay increases have been given to all direct care staff at our residential program, as well as across other departments.

“During this time of transition and change, feedback is welcomed and encouraged. Leadership sees constructive staff input as crucial to problem-solving as we address employees concerns,” Benedict said.

She said every employee was recently given the opportunity to sit down with Larcenaire and voice their concerns.

Intermountain just completed an anonymous all-staff survey, she said.

“These meetings and surveys are extremely valuable in helping the organization to begin making changes to improve, but change takes time,” Benedict said.

“The efforts to seek employee input and make employee-led changes that improve morale and increase engagement are just beginning,” she said.

Benedict said Intermountain is hiring for a number of positions; once those are filled, it will be expanding services in the Flathead with an outpatient substance use disorder (SUD) clinic and an inpatient adolescent SUD facility.

“We will also begin to reopen cottages on our residential campus in Helena, which have also felt the sting of staffing shortages,” she said. "Our goal is to move from two to five open cottages as staffing patterns and retention plans gain traction."

This transition period is just the latest in Intermountain’s long history, Benedict said.

"Our team is comprised of inspirational people who wake up every day to help children, families and adults in our communities. Our staff is dedicated to our mission; and that mission is not changing," she said.

Crystal Amundson, a clinical supervisor who has been at Intermountain – on and off -- since 2003 and on the board of directors for six years, is one of the employees who signed the letter.

She has resigned and Aug. 25 will be her last day.

Amundson said Intermountain is switching from a clinical approach to another avenue she is not comfortable with. She voiced concerns about the integrity of the new model.

She said she could not risk losing her license.

Kitty Curtis recently resigned as a board member after serving 10 years.

“I left because the board was not following policy and was creating situations that I felt weren’t ethical,” she said.

She said she was to serve as the chief governance officer (board chair) in 2024.

“I was really sad about leaving,” Curtis said.

She said she believes Intermountain board members already knew staff were unhappy prior to the letter.

“When we look at the staff we have lost, it’s clear there is dissatisfaction,” Curtis said, adding she believed there is a need for new or different leadership.

Editor’s note: The following letter reportedly sent to the Intermountain board was given to the Helena Independent Record.

Dear Intermountain Board of Directors,

We write to you to express concerns that impact our ability to serve our mission and take care of the children, families, and adults we serve. We serve our mission with both pride and passion. But today, our teams are gravely concerned and disheartened, despite our loyalty to Intermountain. We’ve come to clearly see that we must do something to inform the board of the realities of what is occurring in our organization that we love. We believe your understanding of the organization, and what is unfolding, is currently one sided, skewed, and/or uninformed. Both Gary, and you, as the board, are not following company and board policies. We have a vote of no confidence in the CEO and board leadership. Therefore, we ask that a speedy response and plan is provided as we are facing the following risks that are of a critical nature:

● We continue to lose experienced and skilled employees, we have lost 75 employees since 2/1/23. o 50 of those 75 have been since the beginning of June o 55 have been voluntary (73%) o 45 of the 55 voluntary terminations were client facing or clinical leaderships (82%) ▪ Note that these are revenue producing positions.

● We are seeing damage to our reputation, and loss of business partnerships that have been thoughtfully and carefully developed.

● We are concerned for the integrity of our unique and effective clinical model under Gary’s leadership.

● The current workplace culture is toxic in nature. Gary asks for feedback, however when it is provided, he becomes reactive and blaming. There is significant concern, from staff, that retribution occurs when honest feedback is given.

Gary identifies the feedback as snarky and not productive. We believe this is a misrepresentation of staff being honest about things that are hard for Gary to look at.

● We have concern regarding the ethics in which Gary conducts business and the risks it puts the organization in. He shares information with the board and staff if it is to his benefit; otherwise he, and others at his directions, withholds. He himself is not fully informed on issues. Hiring a CFO from his own company to handle our finances is a conflict of interest. It creates risk of liability and is potentially unethical. The handling of our finances and our policies needs to be assured.

● Making important operational changes to impact the financial stability of the organization is key right now, however the implementation under Gary is often careless, and the treatment of staff is unacceptable. He touts that he is transparent, but that is not honest given the reality of what we, as staff, see. We can provide a number of examples of this throughout the organization.

● Gary's experience with “turnarounds” in other states have been in larger and metropolitan populations to meet workforce demands as well as a lower cost of living, this is not comparable to the workforce realities in Montana, particularly post-pandemic. We are unable to hire staff at the rate they are leaving and our declining reputation is likely impacting this greatly. Montana is a small state and word gets around quickly.

While we know you genuinely care about what is happening to our organization, we also believe that the continued lack of understanding of broad employee experiences from the board has put Intermountain in a place of undesirable and irreparable change.

Continued lack of understanding of employees experiences will result in loss of integrity of the treatment model we are known for and dedicated to. We are grateful for your time and efforts as our beloved organization goes through so much. We believe you deserve, as the Board of Directors responsible for this organization, to know that things are not going well, and we all fear that the organization will quickly fail if action is not taken soon. We believe that it is in your best interest to be fully informed of the damage Gary is causing to our organization before it is too late to undo.

We, the 55 staff below, appreciate your quick action with us at this critical juncture.

Respectfully Signed:

(Names removed for confidentiality) 3 staff members expressed desire to sign because of their concerns, but declined to add their names due to fear of retribution.