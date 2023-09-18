Attorneys representing a group of families and employees impacted by Intermountain’s decision to close its residential care program emailed a letter to board members Sunday, threatening to sue unless the nonprofit commits to reasonably extend care for these children with behavior health issues.

They said the group wants a response to its email by noon Tuesday, after which time it will seek “judicial intervention to protect these children.”

“Intermountain’s plan to suddenly remove these children from its Helena facility would virtually guarantee that they will suffer irreversible setbacks in their recovery and face immediate harm,” the attorneys wrote.

Intermountain recently announced it was closing its residential program beginning Sept. 22, impacting 16 children ranging from ages 4-14 who live in two cottages and 55 staff members. Intermountain officials said the closure, which they said would be temporary, was due to staffing shortages, and they would help with the children’s relocation.

That closure date was recently extended to Oct. 5 to give families more time.

On Sept. 11, the board of directors said it was committed to reopening the program. The board passed a motion directing staff to prepare a strategic plan and an approximate date to reopen the residential program, an Intermountain spokeswoman said. That plan is due to the board in 30 days.

Later in the day staff members and people from the community gathered at the state Capitol in a show of support for Intermountain.

In a Sept. 17 email, attorneys Raph Graybill of the Graybill Law Firm and former chief legal counsel to then-Gov. Steve Bullock and Constance Van Kley, Christopher Patalano and Rylee Sommers-Flanagan of Upper Seven Law said the families are unlikely to find equivalent residential treatment options for them at short notice.

They said their clients would take legal action unless Intermountain committed to reasonably extend continuity of care for these children, whom it is contractually required to treat.

The attorneys said they “will sue to obtain an order for their immediate protection, to ensure their safety by restraining Intermountain’s plan to precipitously and dangerously suspend operations and its care of these children.”

“At a minimum, Intermountain must remain open and make its full services available until a safe and adequate discharge or transfer can be assured for each child,” they wrote.

The attorneys noted the children came to Intermountain after all other alternatives had been exhausted.

They said “the staff have, without qualification, saved lives. These children deserve more than sudden abandonment.”

And they argued that Intermountain’s decision to close violates Montana law.

“As a condition of its licensure through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Intermountain must create for each of its clients ‘a discharge plan, including planning for aftercare services, and estimated discharge date,’” the letter states.

They said that based on conversations with staff, Intermountain Residential can maintain current operations through the end of November. That is barring more resignations.

“This would allow for a more orderly transition than the current two-week timeframe,” the attorneys wrote.

They said it was their clients’ understanding that a one-cottage model is sustainable long into the future.

“We urge the Board to engage directly with Residential leadership on these issues, to develop a plan for orderly transition and continuity of care,” they wrote.

“Make no mistake, Intermountain’s decision to suspend operations is unsafe,” the letter to board members states, adding it would be sued if it halted care for the children it accepted into its facility for care and treatment.

They noted some of the children suffer from serious mental health conditions and have engaged in extremely harmful conduct to themselves and others.

Intermountain, founded in 1909, provides outpatient services to children, adults and families with mental health needs in Billings, Bozeman and Helena. Its residential program serves as a national referral base for children with behavioral and mental health needs. Intermountain’s website states it is a “nationally recognized nonprofit providing Hope & Healing to children, youth, and families in need of improved mental and behavioral health.”

On Aug. 14, 55 Intermountain employees submitted a letter to their board expressing a vote of no confidence in the board and its interim Chief Executive Officer Gary Larecenaire, saying that recent incidents at the facility have created a toxic atmosphere.

They said Larcenaire and the board are not following company policies.

“The current workplace culture is toxic in nature,” the letter states.

The Aug. 14 letter, in which the signatures were removed, states Intermountain has lost 75 employees since Feb. 1, and 50 of those have been since June. They said 55 of the vacancies were voluntary, but 45 of those worked directly with clients, were clinical leadership positions and were revenue-producing jobs.

Intermountain did not provide immediate comment on Sunday's letter.

Erin Benedict, chief communications officer for Intermountain, said earlier that Intermountain is going through a time of transformation and transition.

“Change can be difficult, but as an organization that has changed and adapted several times over the course of its 115-year history, we pride ourselves on being adaptable and resilient,” she said in an August email.

“Since Interim CEO Gary Larcenaire joined us in February, the primary focus of leadership has been to increase access and quality care for children, families, and adults in our community. Until recently, there was a one-year waitlist for our services. Now, we are accepting new clients for a variety of our outpatient services.”

Benedict said in August that Intermountain, like many other organizations, is dealing with staffing shortages.

“The nature of our work can be especially stressful,” she said. “Our current leadership is dedicated to improving the work environment to retain current employees and recruit new employees.”

The board’s Sept. 11 resolution states it was the Residential Leadership Team that “self-directed the closure of the two remaining cottages."

However, members of the Residential Leadership Team dispute that and told the Independent Record that they had submitted a 12-page proposal to the board in early August, proposing a plan to address the staffing crisis.

They said the plan would create a separate subsidiary for the residential workers that would report directly to the board. They believed they could cut out some of the roadblocks caused by upper management and build, train and mentor a workforce.

The employees said they didn't know if their plan would have worked, but said they believe it would have been different than closing the program.

Benedict said the board considered the plan but found it to be wholly inadequate to address their challenges.

The attorneys said in their Sunday email that regardless of ongoing disagreements, Intermountain and its board have legal and ethical responsibilities to the children in their care.

“Ultimately, the Board is responsible for operations and for this decision,” they said.

“Intermountain can and must address management issues while ensuring continuity of care and the safety of children whose lives and wellbeing depend on its services.”

The attorneys said the conduct is expected to continue if their treatment at Intermountain is abruptly terminated and Intermountain would be held responsible for all damages that would result from the “careless removal of treatment and residential care for these children.”

“We call on you to prevent Intermountain’s abdication of the duties it has to the children in its care at Intermountain Residential,” the attorneys wrote. “Otherwise, we will have no choice but to enforce our clients’ legal rights against Intermountain.”

This story will be updated.