Intermountain Festival of Trees continues on in the wake of the pandemic

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Intermountain has adapted to hold the 33rd annual Intermountain Festival of Trees this week.
Special events coordinator Beth Wheeler said this year was a challenge for her because "the target kept moving." However, after a multitude of adaptations the festival is moving forward in a manner that is safe for all who wish to participate, according to Wheeler.
One of the biggest changes to this year's festival is the "family fun passport." Outside of the 14 trees presented in the Helena Civic Center ballroom, there are eight trees at businesses in the community. Intermountain provides a "passport" to families who go and visit these businesses and once they see all eight trees and get a sticker from each location, they're entered to win a family fun package. The participating businesses are 1889 Coffee House, The Base Camp, Firetower Coffee, Staggering Ox, Starbucks on Prospect Avenue, and three Valley Bank locations.
According to Wheeler, this move has been very successful with the businesses hosting the trees. The passport was Wheeler's way of getting people out in a safe manner to visit and see the trees.
"We really wanted to bring the experience to people at their comfort level. Also we wanted to give families and kids something to do," she said. "This event has a history for so many in the community participating. So we wanted to give them a variety of ways to participate."
The traditionally hosted "Funland" for children was sadly canceled this year, but as a consolation, Wheeler and the Intermountain team organized grab bags to send home with kids. These decorating kits have ornaments to make, cookies to decorate and blank letters to Santa for each child. The hope is that children can participate in these same activities in their homes.
Intermountain also offered tours of the civic center trees, wreaths and prizes. These were scheduled online and gave a few groups at a time room to move around the event area. Bidding on trees and other items in the silent auction is also online. Wheeler said it was a tough decision to make but ultimately the right call to move all bidding and scheduling online to eliminate the need to pass paper around.
Other events such as the virtual starlight gala on Saturday can be registered for on the Intermountain website www.intermountain.org/fot. You can also text "Fotrees2020" to 243725 for more information.
Wheeler said that hundreds of local businesses have contributed in some way to this year's festival. She noted major sponsor the Montana State Fund's tree featuring $100 gift cards purchased from 85 local businesses. Each business is represented by an ornament on the tree. This is just one example but Wheeler said it exemplifies the spirit of the Festival of Trees.
"Businesses and sponsors have been so generous this year," Wheeler said. "Even in a tough year for them."
Wheeler partially attributed this to the purpose behind the festival. The event is Intermountain's yearly way of raising funds to help provide mental health and therapy services to the children under their care. Wheeler said the organization focused on creating a safe and fun environment for this year's festival.
"We wanted to give people something positive to focus on," Wheeler said. "Our mission is to bring hope and healing to the children we work with and if we can extend that to the community, then that's great."
Intermountain's Festival of Trees run through Sunday, Dec. 6. At that time prizes will be drawn, silent auctions will close and the prize for the passport will be determined.
