Intermountain Festival of Trees continues on in the wake of the pandemic

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Intermountain has adapted to hold the 33rd annual Intermountain Festival of Trees this week.

Special events coordinator Beth Wheeler said this year was a challenge for her because "the target kept moving." However, after a multitude of adaptations the festival is moving forward in a manner that is safe for all who wish to participate, according to Wheeler.

One of the biggest changes to this year's festival is the "family fun passport." Outside of the 14 trees presented in the Helena Civic Center ballroom, there are eight trees at businesses in the community. Intermountain provides a "passport" to families who go and visit these businesses and once they see all eight trees and get a sticker from each location, they're entered to win a family fun package. The participating businesses are 1889 Coffee House, The Base Camp, Firetower Coffee, Staggering Ox, Starbucks on Prospect Avenue, and three Valley Bank locations.

According to Wheeler, this move has been very successful with the businesses hosting the trees. The passport was Wheeler's way of getting people out in a safe manner to visit and see the trees.