Intermountain expands care to address Helena’s pandemic mental health needs

Intermountain is open and providing expanded mental health services to children, youth, and families via remote teletherapy.
Intermountain CEO, Jim FitzGerald said Intermountain is continuing to care for current clients, and have extended mental health services to reach those who find themselves experiencing emotional distress as they navigate COVID-19 changes.
Intermountain is offering extended in-person and remote teletherapy openings for new clients needing:
- Mental health therapy
- Occupational therapy
- Case management
- Co-occurring substance use treatment
- Psychiatric evaluations
- Psychiatric medication management (management of medications such as antidepressants)
Intermountain is considered an essential service and will remain open. If you, your child, or family are in need of hope and healing, contact them for appointment information by calling 406-442-7920, or emailing info@intermountain.org.
