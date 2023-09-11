The Intermountain board of directors passed a resolution Monday that "reasserts" that it is committed to reopening and enhancing the residential program that served children with behavioral issues, saying its closure violates the core values of the organization.

The board also passed a motion directing staff to prepare a strategic plan and an approximate date to reopen the residential program, an Intermountain spokeswoman said. That plan is due to the board in 30 days.

Intermountain announced Aug. 31 that it would temporarily close its residential program beginning Sept. 22 due to a staffing shortage, saying there would not be enough workers to cover shifts at its cottages. The decision impacts 16 children, ages 4-14, and 55 employees in two cottages. Intermountain has said it will help the children with relocation.

The board’s resolution passed Monday said it reasserts “its commitment to reopen, and enhance the residential program we are known for, aligning with our mission to deliver outstanding care and support to our community with fidelity to the Developmental Relational clinical model we have been known for.”

The board was in Helena on Monday for a meeting that started about eight hours before a community solidarity event organized by Intermountain staff was to take place at the state Capitol.

The Independent Record was not allowed into the board meeting, with officials saying admittance was limited due to recent correspondence reported at Intermountain. Helena police received a call at 11:37 a.m. Sept. 6 from the Intermountain office on Dredge Drive for a report of threatening correspondence sent to staff.

Erin Benedict, Intermountain spokeswoman, said three staff members at Intermountain, including two members of Strategic Leadership Team and one member of our fundraising team, received unsigned letters in their work mailboxes that included personal information.

“The letters did not include direct physical threats but we had reason to take them seriously,” she said, adding those responsible have not yet been identified.

Intermountain, founded in 1909, provides outpatient services to children, adults and families with mental health needs in Billings, Bozeman and Helena. Its residential program serves as a national referral base for children with behavioral and mental health needs. Intermountain’s website states it is a “nationally recognized nonprofit provided Hope & Healing to children, youth and families in need of improved mental and behavioral health.”

On Aug. 14, 55 Intermountain employees submitted a letter to their board expressing a vote of no confidence in the board and its interim Chief Executive Officer Gary Larecenaire, saying that recent incidents at the facility have created a toxic atmosphere. The letter, in which the signatures were removed, states Intermountain has lost 75 employees since Feb. 1, and 50 of those have been since June. They said 55 of the vacancies were voluntary, but 45 of those worked directly with clients, were clinical leadership positions and were revenue-producing jobs.

Benedict said at the time Intermountain is going through a time of transformation and transition.

“Since Interim CEO Gary Larcenaire joined us in February, the primary focus of leadership has been to increase access and quality care for children, families, and adults in our community. Until recently, there was a one-year waitlist for our services. Now, we are accepting new clients for a variety of our outpatient services.”

The resolution passed Monday by the board states it also stands “united with the employees expressing their concerns and assures to address these constructively through surveys and employee interviews.”

The resolution also reads that it was the Residential Leadership Team that “self-directed the closure of the two remaining cottages."

However, members of the Residential Leadership Team told the Independent Record on Sept. 1 that they had submitted a 12-page proposal to the board in early August, proposing a plan to address the staffing crisis. They said the plan would create a separate subsidiary for the residential workers that would report directly to the board. They believed they could cut out some of the roadblocks caused by upper management and build, train and mentor a workforce.

The employees said they didn't know if their plan would have worked, but said they believe it would have been different than closing the program.

Benedict, the Intermountain spokeswoman, said the board considered the plan but found it to be wholly inadequate to address their challenges.

She said that on Aug. 29, the Residential Leadership Team contacted the Strategic Leadership Team concerned that they were reaching a critical staffing shortage.

Benedict said the Strategic Leadership Team created an emergency plan for staffing, which was presented to Residential Leadership Team on Aug. 30.

She said the Residential Leadership Team said there was no other option but to close the program due to staffing shortages.

That critical shortage would begin on Sept. 22.

“Under our contract, we must give 30 days notice of closure to parents, which meant we had to give notice as soon as possible, considering we were looking at a staffing shortage starting Sept. 22,” Benedict stated in an email. She agreed that closing the program was a "hardship" on families.

“We hope to retain as many staff members as possible to assist with the reopening of residential.”

Benedict said there was no vote taken by the board or Strategic Leadership Team to close the residential program.

“Under the board’s policy governance model, the board directs the CEO to make decisions and the CEO directs staff,” she said.

"The board has directed staff to expand services, not reduce them,” Benedict said.