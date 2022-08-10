Intermountain announces Matt TeNyenhuis as new CEO

Matt TeNyenhuis has been named chief executive officer for Intermountain, Montana’s longest-running child welfare agency, officials said Wednesday.

He comes to Intermountain from Peak Vista Community Health Centers, a federally qualified health center in Colorado Springs, where he was vice president of ambulatory clinical operations, officials said.

“I am excited to join Intermountain. I was drawn to this organization as its mission of serving children and commitment to healing through healthy relationships is in true alignment with my own life endeavors,” he said in a news release.

“Every child deserves an equal opportunity to live and thrive physically, emotionally, socially and academically. Together, we will continue the legacy of supporting children and families,” TeNyenhuis said.

He is replacing Jim FitzGerald and started May 1, Intermountain officials said Wednesday.

"Jim had been with Intermountain since 1978 and was ready to pursue other interests," Intermountain officials said.

Intermountain, which has a budget of $15 million, has 210 staff members. However, Intermountain is hiring for a number of positions that would put that around 230 if filled, an agency spokeswoman said.

According to a biography posted on the Intermountain website, TeNyenhuis, (pronounced Ten-NINE-house) began his health care career as a direct support professional at a residential facility in Upstate New York.

He has a bachelor’s degree in biology pre-medicine from State University of New York Binghamton. He received his Master of Science in health care administration in 2012 from Utica College of Syracuse University.

Intermountain, which describes itself as a “pioneering agency in the areas of mental and behavioral health,” said it helps children and families through residential, school-based and outpatient therapeutic services.

Intermountain said it is a nationally recognized nonprofit that helps children and families in Montana as well as nationally and internationally through its relationship-based treatment model.

Intermountain, at 3240 Dredge Drive, was founded in 1909. William Wesley Van Orsdel, also known as “Brother Van,” and Louise Stork convinced the Wesleyan University board to convert an abandoned campus in the Helena Valley into the Montana Deaconess School. It opened with nine students.

Thousands of children are served each year and the organization has grown to include services in the Helena area, Flathead Valley, Billings, Bozeman and Missoula, officials said.

Intermountain hosts the annual Festival of Trees holiday event at the Helena Civic Center.