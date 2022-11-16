Intermountain adds adult services to aid in mental health issues

Intermountain officials said this week they have added adult care to their services in communities throughout Montana, expanding their focus on mental and behavioral health assistance now provided for children and adolescents.

Clinical Supervisor Tracie Dahl said Intermountain has seen a need for adult services. These are even available to adults who are not attached to a child associated with Intermountain.

Intermountain now offers adult and family counseling, psychiatry, case management and medication management.

To make services convenient and effective for clients, people can choose to meet with a therapist on their home computer or come to the Intermountain office where staff will set them up with the equipment they need in a confidential setting.

Dahl said a benefit of this model is that they have professionals in the Intermountain offices to support and guide them. She said in a news release the relationship-based approach and client-centered treatment solutions are individualized to meet needs.

“We know that healthy connection is a catalyst to change, growth and a sense of collaboration, and Intermountain is committed to supporting the evolving needs of our community,” she said.

If clients require more services, their therapist can refer them to a case manager, occupational therapist or other Intermountain provider in their area, Intermountain officials said.

Matt Kuntz, executive director of NAMI Montana, the Treasure State’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said they were “real excited to have Intermountain expand their services.”

“They are a great organization and the reality of mental health is that it affects families,” he said. “If we care for kids, we have to care for them as adults as well."

Kuntz said there is such a need in the community and Intermountain’s decision comes at a time when getting Medicaid funding for providers is difficult.

“I think there is a dramatic need around the state,” he said, adding that Medicaid cuts in 2017 dramatically hurt all mental health care providers around the state.

He said prior to 2017 there was "vibrant" outpatient care for patients.

“We have been hit hard and I am happy to see Intermountain step up,” Kuntz said.

Officials said Intermountain is a nationally recognized nonprofit that has grown in the last 113 years to address Montana’s changing needs.

It is now offering services in the Helena area, Billings, Bozeman, Flathead Valley and Missoula.

New clients are now being accepted. Call Intermountain at 406-442-7920 or 1-800-200-9112.