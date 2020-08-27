Insufficient Funds playing at Lewis & Clark Taproom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Country/Southern rock band Insufficient Funds plays a free show from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave.

Music will be outside, weather permitting.

Formed in the winter of 2010, founding members Matt Winters and Al Forgey set out to play the songs and recreate the sounds that were tied to their childhood memories. The result: Country and southern rock standards made famous by artists like Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, ZZ Top, Steve Miller Band, The Kentucky Headhunters, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Brooks and Dunn, Randy Houser, Merle Haggard, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Steve Earle and Blake Shelton.

They have played shows that have taken them all over the Northwestern U.S. They’ve opened for such nationally-known acts as the triple platinum country supergroup Lonestar and have headlined the Jack Daniels & XL Country 100.7 Country Showdown in Bozeman.

Please note that wearing a mask is required when not at your table and that you will be required to stay near your table to help with adequate social distancing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0