Inmate numbers increase to pre-COVID-19 numbers at Lewis and Clark County jail

But as of Thursday morning, the detention center held 109 inmates, with 101 held on felony charges and eight on misdemeanors. It costs the county about $123 per day to jail one inmate.

Capt. Alan Hughes, the officer in charge of the detention center, said the population reduction measures are still in place and every inmate currently held needs to be there.

"What I see is the crimes taking place out there are to the degree that requires them to be brought in," he said.

The increase leaves the facility, inmates and officers in a precarious situation while the county waits on the completion of its $8.3 million expansion of the facility. The addition is expected to come online sometime in July.

The use of the Journey Home was also up in the air until recently.

Lewis and Clark County's Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said the county initially was told by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that a specially designed ventilation system would need to be installed in isolation rooms, but has since been told it is not necessary.

The county was also concerned about staffing issues at the Journey Home. Sheriff Leo Dutton said his office would commit to paying staff overtime at a rate of $27 an hour, if need be.