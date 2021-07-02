 Skip to main content
Injured man rescued from Bob Marshall Wilderness
Injured man rescued from Bob Marshall Wilderness

Two Bear Air

A Two Bear Air helicopter is seen in this file photo. Two Bear Air is a Whitefish-based air rescue opeartion.

 Photo courtesy Two Bear Air

A Washington state man who was injured in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Friday was airlifted to St. Peter’s Health in Helena for treatment, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. 

Rescuers found the 53-year-old man from Spokane, Washington about 6 miles north of the Benchmark Trailhead after he activated a personal locator beacon just before noon, Dutton said.

The man was riding a mule that slipped into the Sun River and rolled on top of him. Dutton said the man may have suffered internal injuries or broken bones, but he does not know his current condition.

Rescuers hoisted the man into a Two Bear Air Rescue helicopter, which airlifted him to the hospital around 2 p.m. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office helped with the effort, Dutton said.

