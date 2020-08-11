Injured hikers rescued from Refrigerator Canyon

Return to homepage ×
Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air recovered an older couple stranded in Refrigerator Canyon northeast of Helena Tuesday afternoon.
The couple was hiking in the area near Helena when the man injured his leg. The woman climbed a hill to call for help, afterward becoming disoriented and was also flown to safety, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.
The rescue was still ongoing as of 2 p.m.
This story will be updated.
Nolan Lister
Local Government and Crime Reporter
Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.
