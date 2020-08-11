You are the owner of this article.
Injured hikers rescued from Refrigerator Canyon
Search and Rescue stock image
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air recovered an older couple stranded in Refrigerator Canyon northeast of Helena Tuesday afternoon.

The couple was hiking in the area near Helena when the man injured his leg. The woman climbed a hill to call for help, afterward becoming disoriented and was also flown to safety, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

The rescue was still ongoing as of 2 p.m.

This story will be updated. 

