Injured hiker rescued from Gates of the Mountains Wilderness
Search and Rescue stock image
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air recovered an older couple stranded in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness northeast of Helena on Tuesday afternoon.

The married couple was hiking along the Meriwether Cannon Trail when the 75-year-old man injured his leg. The woman climbed a hill to call for help, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Search and rescue was deployed as well as Two Bear Air from Kalispell. The woman was able to provide accurate coordinates from her cellphone.

They were located nearly 6 miles from and about 2,000 feet above the Meriwether Picnic Area.

The helicopter crew hoisted the man out of the wilderness to the Gates of the Mountains boat docks, at which point he was taken by ambulance to St. Peter's Health.

Two Bear then returned to the site to hoist the woman and the couple's packs to safety.

Dutton said search and rescue's backup plan was to travel up the river by boat to the picnic area and hike into the forest.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

