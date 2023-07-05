A New York hiker was airlifted out of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex on Tuesday after suffering a wrist injury.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said that 911 dispatchers advised the local search and rescue outfit of a call for help from a GPS company. The call to search and rescue came in about noon.

Dutton said the 22-year-old woman from Marlboro, New York, suffered a wrist injury and was becoming ill.

"Once we found out it was a medical call, we coordinated with the air ambulance," Dutton said.

Life Flight, based in Missoula, flew the woman to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, also in Missoula.

The woman was hiking with two others about 30 miles north of Lincoln in the wilderness complex. The other two hikers were able to walk out of the wilderness on their own.