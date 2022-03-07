Infrastructure talks loom as East Helena schools experience major growth

East Helena Public Schools added about twice the number of students expected during the 2021-22 school year.

According to Superintendent Dan Rispens, the unexpected major growth of the community in the past few years means that infrastructure talks will soon be on the table for the school district.

For the 2021-22 school year, the district expected to add around 130 new students as a new freshman class was added to East Helena High School. Rispens said the district actually added around 260 students in total, 130 at the high school and another 130 spread across all grade levels.

"We typically expect to be around the same place at the end of the year as the beginning," Rispens said. "But our enrollment has increased by about eight students per month this year. It hasn't been hugely detrimental to us yet, because we have built two new buildings in the past eight or so years. We also expanded on East Valley Middle School a few years ago."

That EVMS addition saw six classrooms added to the building in 2019. A similar expansion of EHHS was completed shortly after the new school was built.

Both Rispens and the school district's board of trustees Chair Scott Walter have theories about where the influx is coming from.

Rispens said it isn't a result of kids leaving Helena for East Helena. Anecdotally, he has seen more families moving to East Helena from out of state. Rispens said the whole area is growing and many of the home lots available in Helena Valley are within the East Helena school district, citing four new subdivisions in the community.

"I think we have seen across the state a lot of individuals move in," Walter said. "East Helena is kind of in a prime spot given the land to develop. Some of the growth may be renters in Helena looking to buy their first home, and more affordability and availability are in East Helena."

Walter said he likes to believe that part of the reason people choose East Helena is because of the high-quality school district. He said the district has a reputation for providing quality educational services.

However, with more kids comes a larger need for space within EHPS facilities. Rispens said the high school will be adding its final grade level next year and will "without a doubt" have at least 550 kids in the school.

Rispens expects next year's high school enrollment to be closer to 580, considering the number of students in eighth grade at EVMS. EHHS has a maximum capacity of about 650 to 700 kids. EVMS has about the same capacity.

Rispens said these projections do not include more families moving into the developing subdivisions in the community or any non-resident students wanting to attend school in East Helena.

"As we wind down some things, it is time to get our infrastructure committee together to come up with a plan," Rispens said. "We are actually in good shape in that we as a district have significant land holdings in the district. Based on the current growth pattern, it would be three to five years before we need more space. But it will be up to the taxpayers what that looks like."

Walter said the ad-hoc infrastructure committee has been around for over 15 years. It includes staff, trustees, business owners and community members. He said the board chair always sits on the committee, and that has been Walter for several years. The goal is to gather a broad perspective from the East Helena community about what moves the district should make.

"Prickly Pear Elementary is an example of something that came out of that committee," Walter said. "Four to five years before we ever broke dirt on the school we started talks on what would wind up being PPE."

According to Walter, the first meetings to come up with a new strategic infrastructure plan will probably take place in late spring, or early summer. Rispens said they have to prepare for whatever the next wave of construction might look like. Walter said the committee only meets as needed. They could meet several times per year when talks are active and not for several years if growth is stagnant. He said there are thresholds set as part of a strategic infrastructure plan that, when passed, trigger certain actions from the district.

Rispens said that, thankfully, it has been a few years since the district came to the taxpayers with the bond election for the high school. Taxes have not gone up in the district, and there is no bond planned for this year.

However, Rispens said there will come a time in the not-so-distant future when the district will need to ask for taxpayer support. What that support looks like is currently up in the air. Rispens said he can see a need for expansion at all levels of the district.

"I see the need at all levels. Elementary has a little room to grow. The high school will be full sooner than the elementary, and the middle school is in the best shape currently," Rispens said. "But we will have to come to grips with things like the age of Radley Elementary School, that is already in need of updates."

Radley was built in the 1950s and Rispens said it is important for the district to maintain that space if they want to continue using it. When asked if the high school could have another building addition like the one added shortly after it was finished, Rispens said he "would hope that a move would go that smoothly."

Walter agreed with Rispens that the high school will likely be the first target for expansion. However, Walter said he thinks the earliest grade levels in the district may also require attention. Walter said there are other ways of addressing that, such as re-balancing distribution of students throughout the current facilities.

"If we continue seeing the rates of growth we see now, a new facility would be in the cards," Walter said. "But it is too early to speculate what that might look like. It may not even be a classroom facility but could be something of a support facility for existing schools."

Walter said school district officials have a lot of options available moving forward and noted it is their job to explore those options and be fiscally responsible while doing so. He agreed with Rispens that there will be a need to look at the aging facilities in the district, noting that they do not want to let them fall into disrepair.

"I've always been really proud of the partnership between the East Helena area and their schools," Walter said. "I'm excited about the future of our community. I see it taking off and we have a bright future ahead of us."

