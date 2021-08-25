Information sought on fish killed at Great Falls hatchery

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking information about trout killed in the hatchery display pond at Giant Springs Fish Hatchery in Great Falls.

FWP Game Warden Andrew Burton believes that someone scaled the chain-link fence surrounding the hatchery and used a knife to spear and slash many of the large trout in the circular display pond sometime after sunset on Aug. 22, FWP said in a news release.

Fish were found with severe cuts and puncture wounds, which resulted in six being euthanized the next day.

Other fish were found dead in the park, and hatchery workers are hopeful that still other fish in the tank may survive and recover from their injuries.

“This is beyond just an act of senseless and stupid vandalism,” Burton said in a news release. “People really love seeing and feeding these big fish, and they are one of the most popular attractions in Giant Springs State Park and the hatchery."

He said some of the fish were 6 years old or older.

"... it’s going to take a while now to replace them,” he said.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-TIPMONT or contact Burton at 406-217-7855. Tips are kept confidential and a reward is possible.

