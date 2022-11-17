 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Info sought on deer killed illegally at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park

  • 0
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are seeking information on a deer killed illegally at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park.

Sometime between the afternoon of Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, a deer was shot in the eastern half of the park, where hunting is prohibited. The whole animal was removed and was not field dressed at the kill site, FWP officials said Thursday.

Anyone with information should visit myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont to provide details or call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. They may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Hunting is allowed in the western half of Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park during the general season. The eastern half is closed to all hunting and firearm shooting year-round, FWP officials said.

People are also reading…

Hunting access to open areas and game retrieval is not allowed through the closed eastern half of the park. Hunters must use designated access points along Montana Highway 2.

For more information about hunting opportunities and rules at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, call 406-287-3541.

Some of Montana’s other state parks provide hunting opportunities. Contact the specific park and refer to fwp.mt.gov for site-specific information regarding hunting opportunities and restrictions.

Swan Valley Connections, a non-profit organization situated in Montana's scenic Swan Valley, captured this rare scene on camera. According to the organization's social media post: It's not often that we see a mountain lion with four healthy, dispersing-aged (~18 mo. old) kittens. These large cats have average territories of about 100 square miles, but their range is really driven by terrain and prey. In our area, average ranges are smaller, and these territories restrict even more in the winter, as our ungulates gather down on the valley bottom and travel around much less. (Video courtesy of Swan Valley Connections)
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

An entire country is uploading itself to the Metaverse as rising sea levels threaten its existence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News