Info sought on deer killed illegally at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are seeking information on a deer killed illegally at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park.

Sometime between the afternoon of Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, a deer was shot in the eastern half of the park, where hunting is prohibited. The whole animal was removed and was not field dressed at the kill site, FWP officials said Thursday.

Anyone with information should visit myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont to provide details or call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. They may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Hunting is allowed in the western half of Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park during the general season. The eastern half is closed to all hunting and firearm shooting year-round, FWP officials said.

Hunting access to open areas and game retrieval is not allowed through the closed eastern half of the park. Hunters must use designated access points along Montana Highway 2.

For more information about hunting opportunities and rules at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, call 406-287-3541.

Some of Montana’s other state parks provide hunting opportunities. Contact the specific park and refer to fwp.mt.gov for site-specific information regarding hunting opportunities and restrictions.