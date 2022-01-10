Inflation, materials shortages drive up cost of new heritage center

The price tag for the new Montana Heritage Center now under construction in Helena has grown from $52.7 million to a projected $72 million, and officials are citing inflation, higher supply costs, supply shortages and labor issues as reasons for the increase.

Those affiliated with the project said they are taking measures to reduce costs while creating a facility that remains warm and inviting. And they note the money raised for the new facility comes from a bed tax and does not pose a burden to property taxes.

While the projected cost is higher, the budget for the project remains at about $63.7 million. This represents a 21% increase to the budget, and officials said the hope to hit that number by “working on a value engineering process to reduce the costs.”

Marty Byrnes, principal architect with Cushing Terrell, which designed the project, said costs started rising in May, when the construction industry began to feel impacts from COVID-19. When the pandemic first hit, there were stockpiles of materials.

He said the price of timber then “went crazy.” Byrnes said materials were affected and that hit the production stream.

“The pent-up need of all this stuff just combined to make a disaster,” he said, adding the market fluctuations of 2003 and 2008 are nothing compared to what the museum has been going through in the past several months.

Byrnes said efforts were made to get as many bidders as possible. He said there was some work, such as elevator installation, that was deemed too small of a project by some companies, and there were no bids at all. Officials offered one example of reducing costs by changing from 5-inch by 9-inch tiles for flooring to polished concrete. They also said volunteers could lower costs by helping with native plants for landscaping, for example.

It’s even impacted projects such as window glazing, in which there is now a lack of silicone, he said.

Some projects have gone out for rebidding to secure lower costs.

“From my perspective, we’re on a good path,” Byrnes said. “We have worked a way through a bump in the road.”

He said officials are taking measures such as trying to store materials and get in front of problems before they occur.

Ground was broken Sept. 2, 2020 on the new structure at 6th Avenue and Roberts Street directly across from the state Capitol, and it will adjoin the current Montana Historical Museum. It came after a nearly 14-year effort.

The new design includes $32 million in additions and renovations to the current Montana Historical Society building. It incorporates a Capitol-facing entry plaza, an indoor cafeteria, an outdoor patio, an event center and a large gallery space, officials said. The project is expected to be complete in early 2024. It will be paid for with $7.5 million in state bonds, $42 million in state funding and $15 million in private funds. The Legislature gave the historical society the authority to raise up to $30 million in private funds.

"We can go back to the Legislature to ask for additional funds, but we'd rather explore other options," historical society officials said.

Officials said inflation has hit other projects in Montana as well. They said the Wellness Center at Montana State University was estimated in May 2020 to be $60 million, but the low bid in August 2021 was $78.25 million. They said the scope of the project didn't change but inflation, extreme pricing and material shortages brought on by the pandemic added to the higher costs.

Those working on the heritage center said they remain committed to making sure the new facility has a warm and welcoming feel for visitors.

Byrnes said it will remain a “landmark” building.

“Is it a Cadillac? No. But it’s a good, solid Chevy,” he said.

Museum Director Molly Kruckenberg said the board of trustees is aware of the cost projections and in October approved raising $15 million in private funds to help offset the cost. As of July, almost $7 million has been raised from donations and foundations.

“We will be as cost efficient as we can,” she said. “But we will not deliver an inferior product.”

“This is the first chance in our lifetime to have a building to tell the story of Montana’s history,” she said.

Byrnes said as a taxpayer he believes the money is being well spent.

“As a taxpayer, I can look someone in the eye and say we did the right thing,” he said.

Brynes said in all his years in architecture, this remains his favorite project. He said steel framing will start going up Jan. 17.

Once that steel gets up, it will be the talk of the town,” Byrnes said.

The Montana Society was founded in 1865 to preserve the documents, artifacts, artwork and other articles that are an integral part of the cultural and political history of Montana. It was incorporated as a state agency in 1891 by the Legislature.

It’s been estimated the new heritage center will bring in 78,000 more visitors a year and create $7.5 million more in annual tourist spending.

The 59th Montana Legislature (2005) passed House Bill 5, which granted the Montana Historical Society authority to seek up to $30 million in private donations, and House Bill 540, which authorized $7.5 million in general obligation bonds, for the Montana Historical Society building project.

These funds allowed initial planning to move forward, but they were not sufficient to finalize designs or to begin construction. Currently there is $6.7 million in reserve from this initial allocation to put toward design and construction.

In 2019, the 66th Montana Legislature passed the bipartisan Senate Bill 338, The Montana Museums Act of 2020, and House Bill 5, which added about $37 million (projected) in funding from Montana’s accommodations tax. SB 338 added an additional 1% to the 3% sales tax on facilities used for overnight lodging to the public in order to fund the new Montana Heritage Center and create the historic preservation grant program.

The act also provides grants to local museums and cultural institutions across the state. In 2021, the 67th Montana Legislature passed House Bill 2, which added another $4 million in funding from the accommodations tax, for a total of $41 million.

Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, said she believes there is still great support for the new heritage center.

“It took a long time to get to the point to fund the building,” the senate minority leader said, adding the large increase in costs could not have been anticipated.

“We need it, it’s Montana history,” she said.

Cohenour said perhaps the governor’s office would be supportive of giving the center some America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

She noted the heritage center legislation also aids other historical societies and museums in the state, and they were also likely looking at higher costs for projects.

“If we say it’s a worthwhile endeavor, it’s a worthwhile endeavor for the entire state," she said.

Kruckenberg said she is very optimistic the project will be completed.

“I just don’t see how we are not going to finish this building,” she said. “I don’t see anything that would stop us from completing it.”

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

