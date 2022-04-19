Infectious bird flu virus found in snow goose from Canyon Ferry

Highly pathogenic avian influenza virus was found in a snow goose from Canyon Ferry and a Canada goose from near Belgrade last week, Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said.

It marks the first time since 2015 the virus has been detected in Montana, when it was found in a gyrfalcon and then in a backyard poultry flock in Judith Basin County.

The virus was detected earlier this month in domestic poultry in Judith Basin and Cascade counties. Several more birds from around the state are now undergoing testing for the virus, FWP officials said Monday.

Avian influenza virus is a naturally occurring virus in birds. AI viruses are classified into two groups, based on the severity of disease they cause in infected poultry. Low-pathogenic AI viruses generally cause no clinical illness, or only minor symptoms in birds. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) viruses, such as the ones found in birds in Canyon Ferry and Belgrade, are extremely infectious and fatal to poultry and some species of wild birds.

Detection of HPAI in Newfoundland and Labrador in eastern Canada was announced in December 2021. It was first detected in the eastern United States in January and has spread to all four bird migration flyways, including the Central and Pacific flyways that include parts of Montana.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers risk of HPAI spread to humans to be very low, Montanans should take precautions when handling game birds or any sick or dead bird they find. Whenever possible, avoid contact with sick or dead wildlife. Even if a bird is not suspected to have died from a contagious disease, gloves should always be worn if a dead animal must be handled for disposal.

The public should report unusual cases of sickness and/or death of wild birds by calling their local wildlife biologist or the wildlife lab in Bozeman at 406-577-7880 or 406-577-7882.

Bird hunters and those who maintain bird feeders should follow these simple precautions when processing or handling wild game:

Do not harvest or handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead.

Wear disposable latex or rubber gloves while cleaning game or cleaning bird feeders.

Do not eat, drink or smoke while cleaning game.

People and equipment that have been in contact with wild game birds should avoid contact with backyard poultry flocks.

Wash hands with soap and water or alcohol wipes immediately after handling game or cleaning bird feeders.

Wash tools and work surfaces used to clean game birds with soap and water, then disinfect with a 10% solution of chlorine bleach — one part chlorine bleach to 10 parts water.

Separate raw meat, and anything it touches, from cooked or ready-to-eat foods to avoid contamination.

Cook game meat thoroughly to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wild birds don’t need supplemental feed this time of year. Taking feeders down prevents concentrations of birds that sometimes lead to disease transmission.

For more information on avian influenza in wild birds, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/diseases/avian-influenza, or visit the USGS website at https://www.usgs.gov/centers/nwhc/science/avian-influenza-surveillance.

