Gabe Furshong’s second grade class at Central Elementary School was running and screaming with Capital High School Indian Education for All Director Joe Pichardo for his lesson on tribal games.

One of the outside games they played was run and scream.

“200 plus years ago, if you were a Blackfeet like me, we believed that singers were sacred people — that they were really special people, and we believed that songs had the power to heal, which I still think is true,” said Pichardo. “... So singers would play run and scream as a way of training their lungs — that way they could be better singers.”

Pichardo lined up the class, and they all took one deep breath. On ‘Go’ they started screaming and running, and when their screams ran out, they stopped to see how much ground they covered. The class also played rock in fist which requires a rock and three sticks.

“This game was played for a couple different reasons,” said Pichardo. “The first reason being it was a way to trade things, so if you had something I wanted, I would play rock in fist with you and try to trade those things. The other reason is because it helps you with two skills. The skill of observation… The other skill — intuition.”

The game starts with two people playing rock paper scissors. The winner then gets the rock that they try to hide in one hand or the other. The person without the rock then guesses which hand the rock is in, and if they guess right they get the rock to try and hide. If they guess wrong, the other person gets a point. A person wins the game when they win all three sticks on their side.

The Dakota Lodge tipi found its way to Central this week for the IEFA program.

Susan Robinson’s fourth grade class sat inside the tipi and learned about its unique design principles. Robinson stated that there are more than 570 federally recognized American Indian Tribes in the U.S. She asked her class if all tribes used tipis, and they all knew the answer was ‘No’ but that tipis were widely used in what is now Montana for tribes to be able to move with their food.

“That’s one of the main essential understandings that our Indian community in Montana and Indian friends want us to remember is there is a tremendous amount of diversity in Montana,” said Robinson to her class. “We have lots of diverse cultures here because not all tribes are the same.”

They discussed how the tipi is the second mother following someone’s birth mother, and the third mother is mother Earth. The class talked about how the tipis were covered in buffalo skin, around 14-16 skins, and kept white to represent the Great White Owl and purity from evil.

In the story of Yellow Leggings who brought the first tipis to the Apsaalooke, he was sent by the spirit man White Owl to kill an elk that had stolen the winds. The elk was being helped by the coyote and the owl, so when Yellow Leggings killed the elk, he brought back the coyote and the owl. There are two outer tipi poles used to move the smoke flaps, and the one on the right side is the coyote and the one on the left side is the owl -- both to watch over the home.

The four base poles represent the four seasons with the first base pole on the southeast representing spring since it is the beginning of the year. The 10 poles on the sides from the entrance represent the ten lunar months of pregnancy. Near the door, the pole on the coyote side is the wolf and on the owl side, the mountain lion -- both to guard the door from evil.

In the rear of the lodge, the pole that the covering is tied to is called the chief pole, representing the owner of the lodge, and the two poles on each side are known as helpers -- one from the natural world and one from the spiritual. There are typically 21 poles total per tipi.

The tipi entrance faced east because it is where the sun rises and all new things come from. The students also looked over a handout that showed all the uses of the buffalo from meat to eat, muscles for arrows, bones for knives, bladders for pouches and more.

In 1999, the legislature enacted the Indian Education for All Act with the goal of giving every state citizen a basic understanding of local history and information about Native peoples in this region. IEFA requires educational agencies to collaborate with Montana tribes to implement it.

There are seven essential understanding Montana tribes came up with for IEFA. The first is that among the 12 sovereign tribes of Montana, there’s great diversity in their cultures, histories, languages and governments. The second is that there is no generic American Indian. Third, the histories of each tribe predate the “discovery” of North American and many of the traditional beliefs and spirituality exist in modern life today.

Fourth, reservations are lands reserved for tribes' permanent homelands. Five highlights policy periods in American history that have affected Indian people such as colonization and the colonial period in 1492-1800s. Six is that history is told through the experience of the teller and that American Indian perspectives frequently conflict with mainstream history stories. Lastly, American Indian tribal nations are sovereign nations with varying self-governing powers for each tribe under the American legal system.

There is currently a class action lawsuit, Yellow Kidney, et al. v. Montana Office of Public Instruction, in Cascade County over IEFA failures. On April 4, the court issued a ruling from the bench, denying a motion to dismiss the case brought forward by six Montana tribes and multiple individuals.

House Bill 338 introduced by Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, addresses similar claims in Yellow Kidney, et al. v. Montana that IEFA, a required curriculum, isn’t being taught in many Montana schools who are receiving funding for it.

The bill requires more organized reporting from public school districts on the IEFA program or else they risk losing funding from the program. The bill was amended by Sen. Shannon O’Brien, D-Missoula, to change the language from “requiring” to “encouraging” the implementation of Montana’s IEFA mandate, but a committee voted to keep it as "requiring."