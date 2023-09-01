Plaintiffs in the lawsuit challenging Montana’s drag ban argued in U.S. District Court on Monday for a preliminary injunction against the Montana attorney general and superintendent of public instruction’s enforcement of House Bill 359.

The bill, passed by the Montana Legislature during its last session, is intended to ban minors’ attendance at some drag performances and story hours.

A Helena woman will return overseas next week for missions that involve the people of Ukraine and Syrian refugees.

Valerie Hellermann, executive director of Hands On Global, will leave Sept. 4 and be gone for five weeks.

Carroll and Montana Tech headed to the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s season-opener separated by the same amount of points (one) as positions in the preseason NAIA poll released earlier in August.

No. 15-ranked Carroll prevailed 21-19 over No. 16-ranked Tech, capturing a fourth win over the Orediggers in its last five chances.

Before Thursday night, the last time these two programs met as nationally-ranked opponents (Sept. 3, 2016), a game-winning field goal was the difference in a 27-24 Carroll victory.

The Wassweiler Dinner House and Pub, a historic upscale restaurant 2 miles outside of Helena, will change ownership come fall its current owner, Marci Andersen, said in an interview Tuesday.

Andersen and future owner Keith Jackson said they are still working out the details. The KW Commercial sale brochure listed the .92-acre property at $1.5 million.

Jackson said he has spent his whole life in the food service industry. He cut his teeth in his parents’ Missoula restaurant, Front Street Pasta and Wraps.

— Nolan Lister

Nearly 100 Helenans met at Lewis and Clark County Library Wednesday to kick off a series of lectures regarding the rise in unsheltered people across the country, and particularly in the Queen City.

Helena’s Plymouth Church, in conjunction with United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, the Montana Jewish Project, Good Samaritan and the Helena United Methodist Churches, organized the five-part series, with the remaining four scheduled every Wednesday at a different location and each boasting a unique topic.

In addition to local experts, the series will draw from “Rough Sleepers,” a book by Pulitzer-prize winning author Tracy Kidder, and attendees are encouraged to read the book.

— Nolan Lister

Superintendents from Helena and East Helena public schools Thursday discussed the first day of school this year and the challenges that lie ahead.

The topic of finances came up a time or two.

— Phil Drake

The long wait for high school football ended on Friday night as high school teams across the state kicked off their 2023 seasons.

The Helena Capital Bruins hosted the Gallatin Raptors at Vigilante Stadium and saw their 12-game winning streak come to an end. Class AA's defending state champs were defeated 28-14, while Helena High dropped a close one to the 2022 Class AA state runner-up Bozeman High 21-14. The Hawks were able to score a touchdown in the final minute to win an instant classic.