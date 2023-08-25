Sean O'Malley's career has been like a fairytale and the latest chapter was written Saturday night in Boston.

Fighting as part of the co-Main Event at UFC 292, O'Malley (17-1), a Helena native, completed his prophecy of becoming a world champion, defeating Aljamain Sterling to win the UFC World Bantamweight championship.

A large meteor breaching Earth's atmosphere over northeast Montana caused a huge fireball visible across the state late Wednesday night.

Astronomical observation cameras at the Montana Learning Center recorded video of the fireball at 10:33 p.m. in the northeastern part of the sky over Canyon Ferry Reservoir where the observatory is located.

A few tables were scattered behind the Iron Front Hotel on Wednesday morning, sitting next to a handwritten sign pointing at them that said “Free.”

A charcoal grill, cradling a tinier grill, was chained to a post near the building. And on the other side of the sidewalk a large trash bin hugged the street.

And among all that was a hearty row of golden sunflowers, standing tall along a fence just east of the building.

Fifty-five Intermountain employees have submitted a letter to their board of directors expressing a vote of no confidence in the board and its interim chief executive officer, saying that recent incidents at the facility have created a toxic atmosphere.

The letter, submitted Monday, asked for a response within 48 hours. That response was not provided as of Aug. 16, an Intermountain employee said.

— Phil Drake

Shareholders of the Original Montana Club Cooperative Association voted late Tuesday to authorize its board to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in an effort to allow them to reorganize, negotiate with creditors and preserve the historic but financially strapped club in Helena’s downtown.

— Phil Drake

Downtown Helena Inc.’s operations director announced her resignation in an email to the organization’s membership Aug. 17, citing understaffing, prohibitive city regulations and dismissive city staff.

“Perhaps I was naïve, but when I accepted this position, I did not know how much time and effort I would be required to spend on disputes and fraught negotiations with the City of Helena,” Jordan Conley says in the letter. “It never occurred to me that they would be anything but supportive of an organization dedicated to the vibrancy and vitality of downtown.”

Luke Jensen hopes to be in dental school this time next year.

So, for the Butte-born, Anaconda-raised and Butte Central graduate, Thursday night’s season-opener at Alumni Coliseum in Butte is likely to be the final time the fifth-year Carroll College wide receiver plays in front of hometown fans.

Quinn Belcher, a redshirt sophomore wide-out from Helena Capital, made the catch of the day Saturday when he climbed the ladder to haul in a 50-yard completion from Quinn Stamps, underpinning a bullish day for Carroll’s offense in a preseason scrimmage.

“It kinda evened out and I think the defense won at the end,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “Blown assignments – we gotta get it cleaned up a little bit on defense and make sure our communication is right. There’s a lot of blown assignments on the offense, too, that you just didn’t see…

“Everybody came out healthy, that’s the biggest thing you worry about in these [scrimmages], but I thought we got a lot of good reps in and it’s very encouraging to see [the players’] effort.”

— Daniel Shepard

Riders of Helena's public transportation system, Capital Transit, may have noticed an increase in the rate this month, and with approval from the city commission, the transportation department will increase it 200% come September.

The Helena City Commission approved the increase during its Aug. 7 meeting from 85 cents to $3 a ride, stating that the rate had not been raised since about 1975 and no longer reflected the level of service provided.

A Mount Helena trail to be rerouted off private property will also be renamed as the Eric Feaver Trail, in honor of the late commissioner.

The trail, which begins near the southeastern end of LeGrande Cannon Boulevard, will be rerouted off the private lot and onto a platted city street right-of-way, according to Helena Open Lands Manager Brad Langsather. That street, a planned continuation of Mauldin Street originally intended to deliver people to the Mount Helena City Park, was never finished.

— Nolan Lister