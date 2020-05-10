Independent Record primary candidate surveys: Lewis & Clark County Commission

I will bring an unbiased, levelheaded and nonpartisan approach to the commission. I will implement policies that will grow and strengthen our county. I will be active in the community listening to individuals in order to make the decisions that affect their lives and livelihood. I will be your voice on this commission, not serving my own personal agenda. I will strive to make this county work for you, the people. Week after week I will vote on this commission with you in mind. I will put my scientific background to work to ensure that this county has a brighter future. I have the energy and dedication to make proactive decisions based on the future needs of our county. I will be a commissioner with the foresight necessary to place this county in good standing for the next 50 years. I have heard the concerns of the people in our county and I will continue to listen to those concerns. With your support, together we will work to promote the responsible growth of our county and help those who need it most. Vote for me and I will serve you, the people.