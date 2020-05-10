Independent Record primary candidate surveys: Lewis & Clark County Commission

LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY COMMISSION
Because this is a nonpartisan race, the names of the following candidates will appear on the Democratic, Republican and Green party ballots. The two candidates who receive the most votes will advance to the general election.
Brady Christensen
Age: 41
Address: 517 East 6th Ave, Helena, MT 59601
Contact info: brady4county@gmail.com, www.christensen4county.com
Education: BS in Environmental Science from the University of Idaho
Occupation: Lead Worker for the Materials Management Program for the State of Montana, Department of Environmental Quality.
Relevant experience: My program administers the Motor Vehicle Recycling & Disposal Program through the State of Montana. I work with county programs ranging from environmental health departments, road and bridge departments, local sanitarians, code enforcement programs, and County Commissioners statewide on budgets, training, and implementation of the program. I also help to coordinate with communities and recycling operations to increase and develop recycling opportunities across that state.
Why are you running for this office?
I am dedicated to working with the current commission, county employees, and residents to find fair, balanced and meaningful solutions for Lewis and Clark County. I want to ensure that county services remain effective and efficient. I am committed to listening to the county's residents and bringing that voice to the commission so that together we continue to make Lewis and Clark County a place we are proud to call home.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I am hoping to continue improving our county by safeguarding our natural resources, promoting sustainable development, and continuing to make county services attainable, effective and efficient. The current commission has done an incredible job with the continuation and increase in services without a significant increase in taxes to the residents. I want to make sure that the commission and their decisions remain responsible and accountable to the citizens of the county.
Why should people vote for you?
I bring a fresh perspective that I feel will also bring an honest, fair, decisive, but thoughtful mindset to the commission. I am prepared to listen to the people of Lewis & Clark County and I will work hard to sustain your trust and make every decision in the best interest of the County. I am overwhelmed by the support I have already received and look forward to serving you.
Thank you for your consideration.
Michael J. Fasbender
Age: 54
Address: 3930 Buoy Blvd. Helena
Contact info: 406-439-4254 cell; mj.fasbender@bresnan.net email
Education: BS in Mathematics Montana State University
Occupation: Entrepreneur/Investor
Relevant experience:
I have a broad spectrum of private sector experience that I will bring to the Commission. I was running million dollar asbestos abatement projects when I was 20 years old, I’ve raised cattle, built homes from the ground up, owned and operated a successful real estate investment/rental business, owned and operated a successful automobile restoration/sales business, and I have been on the private side of dealing with the L&C County Commission. I was personally involved in numerous lawsuits with a previous Commission because they were getting bad legal advice in relation to the Constitution and Montana law. While improvements have been made since the County lost all of those lawsuits, there is still room for improvement. All of the above required an adeptness at real world and real time problem solving, which my mathematics degree and life experiences have honed.
Why are you running for this office?
Public Service. I want to encourage more public participation in local government, be a mouthpiece for the taxpayers, and represent their best interests. And while doing so will take my Oath of Office seriously and vow to support and defend the Constitution and obey Montana Law at every turn, especially defending private property rights. The zoning land grab being pushed by our county while offhandedly disregarding overwhelming public input is a big part of why I’m running. The defense I’ve heard is that they can do it because there is a court case that says it is legal. I’m sorry, but legality never trumps morality. To force our farmers and ranchers to bear the cost of past planning mistakes, even if it is legal, is just plain wrong. Proactive planning uses carrots, reactive planning uses sticks. I prefer the carrot over the stick and as Commissioner will promote the use of incentives to guide growth, not punishments and regulatory takings. Most importantly I am running to preserve a positive future for my 6 amazing children who I am lucky to have call me father.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
In a word, efficiency.
Tax dollars are limited, and resources are spread thin. Lewis & Clark County covers 3498 square miles. Our county is almost as big as Delaware and Rhode Island combined. This is why road maintenance is one of the biggest issues the Commission faces, necessitating the most efficient use of those resources as is possible.
Mental health funding is also a big part of the budget. I’m a firm believer that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Prevention instead of incarceration. Prevention instead of suicide. Prevention instead of addiction. Our county has made great strides in this area in recent years. Often mental health issues go hand in hand with substance abuse. The Dare Program, our Drug Courts, NAMI, to name a few, are great assets that deal with prevention instead of having to deal with the much higher costs on the back end. I hope to continue this progress in efficiently using those tax dollars for prevention.
I also hope to more efficiently plan for the growth that is inevitably headed our way. For the very same reasons we love to live here, others will too. Unplanned growth creates inefficient sprawl. Overregulation destroys affordable housing. There is a balancing act between the two, with numerous other issues involved along the way. With the proper private public partnership and long term planning we can provide a more efficient growth model and make L&C County a place where our children will be able to afford to live and love as we do.
Why should people vote for you?
I will bring decades of business experience and an entrepreneurial spirit that will inject a new balance to the Commission. My private sector business management and problem solving skills will be complimentary to the numerous skills that Commissioners Hunthausen and McCormick bring to the table. Together, while promoting active participation from the public, we can roll up our sleeves and move our county forward. Also, I pledge that at least 10% of my salary as Commissioner will be given back to our community and donated to a local charity each month. I would be honored to be the next L&C County Commissioner, and if elected my go to phrase is going to be “How can I help?”. God Bless America.
Tom Rolfe
Age: 71
Address: 226 Willowbrook Drive, Helena, MT 59602
Contact information: Website: TomRolfe.Vote; Email: Tom @TomRolfe.Vote
Education: Bachelor of Science - Business with Marketing, Management emphasis, Montana State University
Occupation: Automobile Sales
Relevant experience: Veteran, US Army; Former Montana Legislator; Resident of Lewis and Clark County since 1989; Active in my church; Volunteer for numerous civic organizations. More significantly, over the last year I have spent hundreds of hours visiting with current county staff learning about the various departments, attending meetings of county advisory boards, absorbing the details and intricacies of the county budget, and educating myself on the responsibilities of the job.
Why are you running for this office?
I’m running for the office of County Commissioner because I have the experience, skills, passion, and vision to effectively serve the people of Lewis & Clark County.
I have learned that building successful relationships and problem solving are fundamental skills that are needed in every enterprise. Since 1989 I have been working, volunteering, and living in Lewis and Clark County. I have been married to the same wonderful woman for almost 47 years and our children attended the local public schools. I will listen to all sides of the issues and then work with people of diverse opinions in order to find solutions that will benefit the citizens of Lewis and Clark County.
For over thirty years I have demonstrated a commitment to this community that underscores my pledge to faithfully serve the citizens of Lewis and Clark County.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
Now, more than ever, leaders must understand that while being prepared for the probable is important, being prepared for the unforeseen is essential. Growth is going to happen; how that growth is managed is crucial. People from all over America are discovering Montana’s Big Sky and moving here. We need to prepare for a significant influx of people as recent events confirm what we have known for a long time – that it is healthier to live here where there is a little more space between people.
The current commission has been diligent in keeping the county operating budget sustainable with a combination of fiscal responsibility, creativity, and accountability to the voters. One of the ways the current commission has successfully kept our local property taxes down is by taking advantage of federal and state grants to help pay for projects like roads, bridges and flood control. I fully support these approaches and will continue to look for more of those opportunities.
Our dedicated first responders need our continued support. Last year’s North Hills Fire reminded us of the importance of our volunteer firefighters and why we need to continue to promote defensible areas around buildings in the Wildlife Urban Interface. I will always support every effort to protect and defend the lives and property of the citizens of Lewis & Clark County.
Property rights are fundamental in our free society and I will work hard to protect them. I believe that people who buy or build homes in a residential area deserve to have some confidence that they will not have to look at a commercial wrecking yard being developed right next to them. Also, folks who have commercial enterprises should not have to fight to be able to conduct their normal business. Clarifying the 2015 Helena Valley Area Plan can help avoid future conflicts between neighbors. I agree with the decision to eliminate the 160 acre minimum subdivision rule in agriculture and undeveloped areas. In emotional issues such as planning for future growth, I will work to bring all sides together to address these challenges.
It is important that we expand the public-private partnership that seeks to help those who suffer from mental illness. We must work even harder to reduce the scourge of suicide in our county.
Why should people vote for you?
I have had a life-long interest in public service and over the last year I have spent a great deal of time attending meetings and talking to people about what is important to the residents of Lewis and Clark County. I’m past the point of trying to build a resume for a future job and I am not a one issue candidate. I believe that I am knowledgeable about the functions of county government and how best to interact with federal and state agencies. I would like to give back to this community that has been so good to me and my family. If you have more questions, check out my website: TomRolfe.Vote, or contact me at Tom@TomRolfe.Vote. I ask for your support and for your vote.
Tyrel Suzor-Hoy
Age: 26
Address: 933 10th Ave. Helena, MT 59601
Contact info: suzorhoy4montana@gmail.com
Education: Pursued a technical education at UM Helena, professional development training in the engineering industry, nationally accredited as a Nuclear Radiation Safety Officer, certified through the Asphalt Institute as a bituminous testing professional and certified through the American Concrete Institute in the advanced use of linear correlation of strength in cementitious materials. Proven leader trained in management development.
Occupation: I am employed by the Montana Department of Transportation in the Engineering Division. I conduct federally funded compliance testing of construction materials and perform infrastructure development research. I have direct interaction with roadway construction projects that affect public safety. In addition to being a public employee I operate small businesses.
Relevant experience: I represented the 2nd district of Helena on the Helena Citizens’ Council. I served 2 terms as a voting member on the Lewis and Clark County and City of Helena's joint Transportation Coordination Committee. My experience working in the engineering industry has given me an understanding of the critical importance of public infrastructure. Through my business ventures in mining and real estate, I have developed a keen understanding of the legal structures related to property interests. I have a deep understanding of the business practices related to land ownership and the complexities of the legal languages of property rights.
Why are you running for this office?
I believe that the Government should serve the people. I bring a level headed, logistical approach to government based in fact, not emotion. I will use facts not politics to make unbiased decisions. My background in scientific testing trained me to analyze the situations and make decisions based on the facts. I am a 5th generation Montanan whose family has lived in the Helena area since 1865. I love this community and will strive to provide the best future. As your next commissioner, I will work tirelessly to help our citizens prosper. I will represent all the citizens of Lewis and Clark County. I am running to be your next commissioner because I truly believe in the people of this county. I will listen to your concerns and take actions based on community needs.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I have spent many hours over the last few months interacting with the various boards and councils that operate within our county. I will work with the farmers, the sewer boards, fire districts, planning committees and service organizations to implement policies that will strengthen our county. I will advocate to direct resources to mental health and community service organizations. I will proudly stand with first responders who provide the essential services we all rely on. Fire districts and the EMS community as a whole will have a commissioner who is not afraid to push for more resources in order for them to properly conduct their duties. As your next commissioner I will promote the growth of county businesses. Through business friendly policies we will be able to build and strengthen the economic development of Lewis and Clark County. Economic development in our county will ensure that local employers will provide jobs and keep our money local.
Why should people vote for you?
I will bring an unbiased, levelheaded and nonpartisan approach to the commission. I will implement policies that will grow and strengthen our county. I will be active in the community listening to individuals in order to make the decisions that affect their lives and livelihood. I will be your voice on this commission, not serving my own personal agenda. I will strive to make this county work for you, the people. Week after week I will vote on this commission with you in mind. I will put my scientific background to work to ensure that this county has a brighter future. I have the energy and dedication to make proactive decisions based on the future needs of our county. I will be a commissioner with the foresight necessary to place this county in good standing for the next 50 years. I have heard the concerns of the people in our county and I will continue to listen to those concerns. With your support, together we will work to promote the responsible growth of our county and help those who need it most. Vote for me and I will serve you, the people.
In this Series
Independent Record primary candidate surveys
-
Independent Record primary candidate surveys: Statewide races
-
Independent Record primary candidate surveys: Legislative races
-
Independent Record primary candidate surveys: Lewis & Clark County Commission
- 3 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.