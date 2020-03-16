Independent Record office temporarily closed to public
While the Independent Record is still operating as usual, its office at 2222 Washington St. in Helena is temporarily closed to the public to help protect employees and customers from exposure to coronavirus.

Anyone who needs to speak with an IR employee is encouraged to do so by phone, or schedule an appointment if necessary.

The staff can be reached with the following phone numbers:

  • Circulation needs and redelivery: 406-447-4010
  • Newsroom: 406-447-4074
  • Classified advertising: 406-447-4069
  • Retail advertising: 406-447-4007

For the latest news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit www.helenair.com or sign up for the daily COVID-19 newsletter at www.helenair.com/newsletters/.

