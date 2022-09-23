Independent Record e-edition issue resolved

A technical glitch caused an error in the delivery of our e-editions this morning, but the issue has been resolved.
Click here to read today's e-edition: https://helenair.com/eedition/
The estate and the wife of a medical doctor who was struck and killed by a construction truck in Helena last year is suing the city and two contractors.
Starting Oct. 6, Alaska Airlines is transitioning from the Q400 prop to the Embraer 175 jet on its Seattle flight from Helena Regional Airport.
A Helena man who shot at law enforcement outside his home last year was sentenced Monday to 42 years behind bars.
Two conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over a recreation management plan for the Scratchgravel Hills Special Recreation Management Area northwest of Helena.
Jory Jerae Songer was served his arrest documents Monday at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, where he was already in custody from a previous incident.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana was awarded the contract to be the third-party administrator for medical benefits and claims administration for the state of Montana Benefit Plan.
A former Broadwater County commissioner has amended an earlier complaint in her lawsuit against the state, saying state and county officials showed bad faith and malicious prosecution when they continued to pursue charges against her despite a deferred prosecution agreement.
The resources will be for everyone, even those who are not members of the LGBTQ+ community.
A 39-year-old Helena man was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes involving three children.
Dr. Brian Barrett stepped into his role as principal of the private Catholic school on July 1.
