In Photos: a look back at the 2019 Legislative Session

The Montana Legislature adjourned April 25, marking the end of an 87-day session that saw the continuation of Medicaid expansion and the passage of the first infrastructure bonding bill in four sessions.

Lawmakers also passed a $10.3 billion budget that is estimated to leave about $210 million for the state to deal with emergencies or if revenues come in lower than expected.

The Legislature also approved a bill to build a new Montana Heritage Center in Helena, a project that had been voted down for the last several sessions, and create grants for museums across the state, as well as historical mansions in Billings and Hamilton.

Left unaccomplished were efforts to pass a bill its sponsors said would “save” the coal-fired power plant in the town of Colstrip, and an attempt to create a statewide preschool program.

The session also saw the passage of bills meant to address the epidemic of missing and murdered Native women, as well as legislation meant to fix problems at residential treatment programs for teenagers.

Lawmakers also approved of a slimmed-down proposal to change the statute of limitations for sex crimes against children. The bill that emerged eliminates the timelines to bring a criminal charge but preserves them, with some extensions, on the the civil side.

Another bill this session ensures that firefighters will be covered for workers compensation claims for illnesses that are presumed to come from their work fighting fire.

