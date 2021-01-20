In-person free tax help for elderly, low-income in short supply this year

McVey said seniors have already been contacting United Way, seeking help with their taxes, and they are being directed to services online.

“People are gearing up already,” she said. “They want to get their taxes done.”

And McVey notes United Way is hearing from people who do not have computers or internet access. She encouraged people -- such as friends, neighbors and relatives -- who know of someone who may need computer help to reach out to them.

McVey said www.myfreetaxes.com is run by H&R Block, so people can get help there.

Kathy Marks, operations director of Rocky Mountain Development Council, said her organization had always hosted a tax clinic one day a week.

“We had to say no this year,” she said, noting they had to abide by county health department COVID-19 guidelines that limit the number of people in their space. She said the clinics were popular.

“The parking lot would be jammed,” she said, adding the staff “brainstormed” on how to provide it this year, “but we can’t open our facility.”

“We think it’s a great service and would like to see it happen,” Marx said.