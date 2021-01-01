In memoriam: Notable Helenans we lost in 2020

Noonan was elected to the city commission in 2015 and served on the governing body from 2016 to 2020, when he was appointed as temporary manager of the Helena Civic Center.

"Ed will be remembered as a dedicated leader and educator who was committed to making Helena a better place to live," city officials said in a statement after his death.

John Kuglin

Aug. 9, 1941 – Feb. 29, 2020

During his 40-year journalism career, John Kuglin helped shape Montana government and paved the way for future reporters to do the same.

Kuglin worked as a reporter for the Missoulian and the Independent Record in 1965 before going on to cover Montana government for the Great Falls Tribune. He later went to work for the Associated Press in Washington state and Wyoming before moving to Helena to become the bureau chief for Montana and Wyoming.

During his time in Montana, Kuglin oversaw coverage of major stories such as the arrest of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski in 1996 and the FBI standoff with the anti-government Freemen that same year. In 1988 he started the Montana Freedom of Information Hotline, which gives journalists and other members of the public free legal advice on public records and open government issues.