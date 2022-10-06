‘Imagine This’: Chip Clawson opens new playful exhibit at the Holter

Childlike joy and happiness.

These are some of the feelings that arise as one steps into Chip Clawson’s colorful fantasy world, “Imagine This.”

The new immersive sculptural exhibit that stretches through the vast expanse of the Holter Museum of Art’s Baucus Gallery has an opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, with an artist talk at 6:30 p.m.

“My work is about engaging the viewer’s imagination,” said Clawson.

“What do they see? I just want people to create their own story.”

Clawson, who is a ceramic artist, may be most well known in Helena for his quasi-public artwork, the fantastical “Ode to Edward James” that towers 20-plus feet into the air from his backyard at 202 Pine St.

For this show, he has found a way to resize the magic to fit it into the Baucus Gallery.

Just the names of some works – “Galaxy of the Imagination,” “Reptilian Meringue” and “Mexican Tree Flower” – fire the imagination.

Part of the inspiration for the current exhibit started with a conversation Clawson had with Holter Executive Director Chris Riccardo.

“We were sitting around a fire in his amazing backyard. It’s such a neat atmosphere to be surrounded by all his amazing work. I thought it would be really cool to have it in the gallery.”

Clawson was looking for a new challenge and creative project.

Together, they put together funding to make it happen.

“We took his backyard and moved it into the Holter. It’s like walking into a whole new world.”

“For me, it’s very Dr. Seussy,” said Riccardo.

“Very unreal – just the pure imagination.

“It just makes you happy.

“There’s no way you can go in there and not smile.”

“Ice cream,” is what curator Ramsay Ballew first thought of.

“I think there’s sort of a visceral aspect to it,” she says of the exhibit. “It’s overwhelmingly colorful. It’s so warm, but it also has a wildness that is both friendly and aggressive in the way that nature is – imposing but really inviting.”

“I sometimes think of ‘Where the Wild Things Are,’” the children’s book by Maurice Sendak. “It has that element both of making you feel small and powerless, but also really whimsical and really safe.”

Clawson’s sculptures are inspired by the natural world, using forms such as beetles, budding plants, shells, seed pods or lava flows.

He imagines these objects sometimes as towering architectural elements or large, lightweight aerial sculptures and creates them with the help of cutting-edge digital technologies and innovative materials.

If one looks closely, the exhibit also tells Clawson’s story of how all this came to be.

It begins at the far north end of the gallery, where a fantasy array of 100 sculptural shapes float in space– the “Galaxy of Imagination.”

Beneath it floats a purple, winged-shaped sculpture, “Origin.”

And below that, resting on a pedestal sits Clawson’s surreal self-portrait sculpture with an electronic circuit board projecting out of the top of its skull, “The Challenge.”

An important seed was planted 15 years ago, when Clawson was trying to take an idea for a ceramic piece he’d made, but enlarge it and make it much lighter so it could be airborne.

He found a company in Austin, Texas, that took his 11 inch clay model weighing 10 pounds, scanned it and enlarged it to be 44 inches long and only 7 pounds, by recreating it in foam and polyurea. That work became “Origin.”

It opened Clawson’s eyes to how he could marry his ideas to technology to create the images he saw in his imagination and dreams but turn them into lightweight sculptural forms.

Using digital technology, Clawson scans clay forms or found objects, then reshapes them digitally to play with their scale, color and shape. He then uses an array of materials, to change and merge the forms, creating larger-than-life objects that become “lightweight aerial sculptures and sensual architectural elements.”

One of the most profound influences on the art of possibility was Clawson’s 2015 trip to Xilitla, Mexico to visit Edward James’ surrealist sculptures rising from the jungle.

Clawson who worked at the Archie Bray Foundation for Ceramic Arts from 1977 to 2017 as both the clay business manager, facilities manager and then overseeing the construction of two new buildings at The Bray, already had an impressive array of skills as a ceramic artist and sculptor. He dove into learning a whole new set of technologies to create his latest monumental works.

In 2021 the Montana Arts Council awarded him an Artist Innovation Award. At that time, he said, “I’m an inquisitive problem solver by nature and nurture, using innovation to resolve challenges and create art.”

He’s fully embraced innovation and technology to bring his visions to life. “It’s definitely changed his outlook,” said Riccardo.

“He almost reinvented his career because of a technology none of us knew a lot about.”

“Ode to Edward James” and “Imagine This,” are Clawson’s two most ambitious works, and both were completed during the past seven years after he’d celebrated his 70th birthday. It has one wondering what could possibly come next.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Clawson on Tuesday, the final day of installation. “It’s an incredible opportunity I have here.

“I’m very, very pleased. It’s like wow!”