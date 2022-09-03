'I'm trying to keep 'em going': Meet the man faithfully watching over Helena construction site

If you’ve driven down 11th Avenue in Helena recently, you’ve probably seen him, and he probably put a smile on your face.

Arthur "Art" Clifford Lewis Parent goes out five days a week for a couple of hours in his motorized wheelchair to watch the construction crews work on what is soon to be Benefis’ new specialty clinic in Helena.

“These fellas out here working know I’m trying to keep 'em going. I like to see progress,” said Parent. “I worked in construction when I was younger in Portland. I also did some plumbing and electrician work. I wanted to get a feel for everything.”

Parent grew up on a farm by Minneapolis, Minnesota. He recalls it sat atop peat and grew the most beautiful gardens.

“I could remember when bread was 5 cents,” Parent said. “My family struggled a bit for about six years after the Great Depression. Mother, father, all devout Catholics.”

Parent is a deeply religious person. Growing up, his mom wanted to send him to join the Jesuits, but he had a “youthful wandering” and wanted to explore life a bit more. He now has five children and what he calls a “football” team worth of grandchildren at around age 50. One of his sons lives in Helena.

Parent wears four fishing hooks on his hat to remind him of the “good old days” when he was free to explore wherever his body could take him. Parent has been a resident at Eagles Manor Retirement Community for the past 14 months.

“I miss going fishing. You can’t go fishing in a wheelchair,” said Parent. “I used to own a ranch up in Lincoln, but my legs couldn’t keep up. (Guillain-Barre syndrome) took a mountain of a man and put ‘em down.”

Parent has lived with Guillain-Barre syndrome for a few years. His body’s immune system attacks his nerves, causing weakness and numbness mostly in his legs currently. He’s looking forward to another hospital in town.

“It’s hard to see us go to what we are. Medicine makes us all live longer," said Parent. “Another hospital evens out the politics in Helena and helps with the medical market, especially for older people like me.”

Parent ended up in Montana after passing through the state many times on his cross-county trucking route, one of his many jobs throughout his life. He read a lot of Westerns and loved the life of cowboys out West.

“I’m a self described ‘mountain man,’” said Parent. “I even tried to climb Mount Helena over there in my wheelchair, but the darn rocks got in the way.”

Parent has climbed many mountains in his life, but one of his dreams is to climb Mount Helena. He doesn't know if it'll come true yet. He was sad when he saw Mount Helena catch on fire Sunday afternoon but was grateful it got put out.

“I love where I live. This state is God’s country,” said Parent. “I love talking to people, but I don’t like to be on top of the show. Someone came by the other day and said, ‘Art, look you’re on Facebook!’, and I thought that was nice.”

Kelly Herrera made a post about Parent in the private Facebook group "Helena Classifieds" that has 23,000 members. The posts had 146 likes and 64 comments as of Aug. 30. Many comments express the joy they get from seeing Parent there so often and how they wished to know his story. Parent has become a fixture of curiosity in Helena in a short amount of time.

In Parent’s lap is a well-loved sextant. He just brought a fancy new box for it. It’s helped him navigate life.

“I can’t remember any regrets in my life," said Parent. "I don’t remember the bad things. I remember the beautiful things. This world is so beautiful, and I’ve been around it.”